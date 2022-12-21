Rivals.com

A four-month commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks ended just ahead of the Early Signing Period for QB Kasen Weisman. All eyes are now on Colorado for his signature after he visited the Buffaloes over the weekend. Ryan Wright has more here. *****

Tamarcus Cooley flips to Maryland

Maryland continued its strong finish to the 2023 recruiting cycle by flipping Tamarcus Cooley, an athlete out of Rolesville, N.C., who had been committed to N.C. State since July 4. Adam Friedman has more here. *****

Clemson lands RB

There was a sprinkle of drama surrounding Handley (Ala.) running back Jamarius Haynes heading into the Early Signing Period, but ultimately the Clemson Tigers landed the signature of the talented three-star prospect. Read more here from Sean Williams. *****

Georgia gets Harris back

Georgia did not give up on four-star cornerback Daniel Harris, even when he decommitted on Nov. 14. The Dawgs got him back on Wednesday. Ryan Wright has the story here. *****

Oregon flips four-star QB

Four-star QB Austin Novasad has flipped his commitment from Baylor to Oregon. Nick Harris has the story here. *****

Minnesota lands OL Phillip Daniels

Tuesday's biggest news