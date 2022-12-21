Rivals.com

National Signing Day Live: All the news, analysis and interviews
It has arrived – National Signing Day for the 2023 class. The Early Signing Period opens today and the vast majority of elite football prospects are expected to sign with their future colleges.
This is your one-stop-shopping spot for all the news, analysis and interviews on the day.
A four-month commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks ended just ahead of the Early Signing Period for QB Kasen Weisman. All eyes are now on Colorado for his signature after he visited the Buffaloes over the weekend. Ryan Wright has more here.
Tamarcus Cooley flips to Maryland
Maryland continued its strong finish to the 2023 recruiting cycle by flipping Tamarcus Cooley, an athlete out of Rolesville, N.C., who had been committed to N.C. State since July 4. Adam Friedman has more here.
Clemson lands RB
There was a sprinkle of drama surrounding Handley (Ala.) running back Jamarius Haynes heading into the Early Signing Period, but ultimately the Clemson Tigers landed the signature of the talented three-star prospect. Read more here from Sean Williams.
Georgia gets Harris back
Georgia did not give up on four-star cornerback Daniel Harris, even when he decommitted on Nov. 14. The Dawgs got him back on Wednesday. Ryan Wright has the story here.
Oregon flips four-star QB
Four-star QB Austin Novasad has flipped his commitment from Baylor to Oregon. Nick Harris has the story here.
Minnesota lands OL Phillip Daniels
Clint Cosgrove sits down with three-star offensive lineman Phillip Daniels to break down his commitment to Minnesota.
Tuesday's biggest news
Plenty of news came out Tuesday heading into NSD, but the biggest by far was the flip by five-star OT Kadyn Proctor from Iowa to Alabama. Clint Cosgrove breaks it down here.
