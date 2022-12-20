National Signing Day Announcement Guide
The first day of the Early Signing Period is on Wednesday and it has become the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar, replacing February's National Signing Day. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future school on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
MORE: Top player in 2024 class Dylan Raiola opens up recruitment
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
Time: 7 p.m.
Finalists: South Carolina, Maryland
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
Time: 8 a.m.
Finalists: Georgia, Penn State
FutureCast: 75% Georgia, 25% Penn State
Related content: Southeast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions
Time: 10 a.m.
Finalists: North Carolina, West Virginia
FutureCast: 100% North Carolina
Related content: Georgia four-star RB Jordan Louie down to two schools
Time: 10 a.m.
Finalists: Pittsburgh, Minnesota
FutureCast: 50% Pittsburgh, 50% Minnesota
Related content: Phillip Daniels Shares The Latest On Recruitment, Signing Day Plans
Time: 10 a.m.
Finalists: Georgia (verbally committed), Auburn, Colorado
Related content: Fact or Fiction: Heisman Trophy, Alex Golesh, Auburn
Time: 10 a.m.
Finalists: Auburn (verbally committed), Georgia Tech
Related content: Tech makes a late push for Rivals 250 DB Terrance Love ahead of NSD
Time: 10 a.m.
Finalists: Arkansas State, Georgia (PWO)
Time: 10 a.m.
Related content: Southeast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions
Time: 11 a.m.
Finalists: Florida, Florida State
Time: 11 a.m.
Finalists: Louisville, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Virginia
FutureCast: 100% Virginia
Related content: The War Board: 2023
Time: Noon
Finalists: Florida State, Syracuse, Stanford
Time: Noon
Finalists: Louisville (verbally committed), Texas, Georgia
Related Content: Rivals250 DB Amare Snowden drops a Top Five
Time: Noon
Finalists: Ohio State, LSU
FutureCast: 100% Ohio State
Related Content: Midwest Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions
Time: Noon
Finalists: Florida State (verbally committed), Auburn
Related Content: Flip Watch: More than a dozen high-profile prospects that could flip
Time: Noon
Finalists: Ohio State, Oregon, USC
Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State
Time: 1 p.m.
Finalists: Georgia, Nebraska, N.C. State
FutureCast: 100% Georgia
Time: 1 p.m.
Finalists: Wisconsin, West Virginia, Colorado, Cincinnati, Howard
FutureCast: 100% Wisconsin
Related Content: Rivals250 DB Amare Snowden drops a Top Five
Time: 2 p.m.
Finalists: Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida State
FutureCast: 50% Kentucky, 50% Florida State
Related Content: FSU SDE commit Tavion Gadson setting two SEC officials, delaying signing
Time: 2 p.m.
Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia
FutureCast: 100% Alabama
Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State
Time: 2 p.m.
Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia
FutureCast: 83% Alabama, 17% Georgia
Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State
Time: 2 p.m.
Finalists: Florida State, Arizona State, Louisville, Michigan
Time: 2 p.m.
Finalists: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado
FutureCast: 43% Texas A&M, 29 percent Arkansas, 29 percent Oklahoma.
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan
FutureCast: 67% Michigan, 33% Illinois
Related Content: 3 burning recruiting questions related to Illinois game visitors
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Finalists: Florida State, Miami, Alabama
FutureCast: 100% Miami
Related content: Florida four-star 2023 CB Damari Brown covers top three schools
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Finalists: Kansas State, Arizona, Oklahoma State
FutureCast: 50% Kansas State, 50% Arizona
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Finalists: Ohio State, Georgia
FutureCast: 29% Ohio State, 71% Georgia
Related content: Down to two, Florida five-star DE Damon Wilson may silently commit Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Finalists: Colorado, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Utah
FutureCast: 100% Oklahoma
Related content: Recruiting Rumor Mill: National Signing Day edition
Time: 5 p.m.
Finalists: N.C. State (verbally committed), Maryland
Related content: East Coast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions
Time: 6 p.m.
Finalists: Virginia (verbally committed), Florida State, South Carolina
Related content: East Coast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions
Time: 8 p.m.
Finalists: UCF, South Alabama, and Memphis
Related content: Alabama OT Keyon Cox shares top contenders with one official visit left
Time: TBD
Finalists: UCF (verbally committed), Auburn
Related content: UCF coaching decision could push four-star CB Braeden Marshall to Auburn
Time: TBD
Finalists: LSU, Mississippi State
FutureCast: 100% LSU
Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State
Time: TBD
Finalists: Notre Dame (verbally committed), Oregon
Related content: West Spotlight: Five players on Flip Watch
Time: TBD
Finalists: Nebraska, Colorado, Michigan
Related content: Midwest Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions
Time: TBD
Finalists: Oklahoma, Notre Dame (verbally committed), Oregon
Related content: Nick at Nite: Multiple major flips on the horizon?
Time: TBD
Finalists: Auburn, Missouri, Mississippi State
Related content: Nick at Nite: Multiple major flips on the horizon?
Time: TBD
Finalists: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Washington State, Coastal Carolina
Related content: Tech making a late push for RB Jamarius Haynes
Time: TBD
Finalists: Stanford (verbally committed), Texas A&M, Florida
Related content: Mid-South Spotlight: Five prospects on Flip Watch
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Finalists: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, LSU
FutureCast: 100% Georgia
Related content: Three-Point Stance: Trent Dilfer, UCF in the Big 12, Alabama's class
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Finalists: Alabama, Florida, LSU
FutureCast: 100% LSU
Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Finalists: Syracuse (verbally committed), South Carolina
COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS
Committed to: Alabama
Commitment breakdown: Five-star Kadyn Proctor flips to Alabama
TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM: Five-star OL Kadyn Proctor commits to Alabama