National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Damon Wilson, James Smith, Matayo Uiagalelei and Qua Russaw are set to announce on Wednesday.
Damon Wilson, James Smith, Matayo Uiagalelei and Qua Russaw are set to announce on Wednesday.
The first day of the Early Signing Period is on Wednesday and it has become the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar, replacing February's National Signing Day. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future school on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.

*****

NSD PREVIEWS: Announcement Guide | Rumor Mill | National Flip Watch

PREDICTIONS: East Coast predictions | West Region | Midwest | Mid-South

REGIONAL FLIP WATCH: East Coast prospects | Mid-South | Southeast | Midwest | West | Southeast

*****

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Message board | Transfer ranking | Transfer Tracker

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State | JUCO

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100

*****

*****

MORE: Top player in 2024 class Dylan Raiola opens up recruitment

*****

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Time: 7 p.m.

Finalists: South Carolina, Maryland

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Time: 8 a.m.

Finalists: Georgia, Penn State

FutureCast: 75% Georgia, 25% Penn State

Related content: Southeast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions

Time: 10 a.m.

Finalists: North Carolina, West Virginia

FutureCast: 100% North Carolina

Related content: Georgia four-star RB Jordan Louie down to two schools

Time: 10 a.m.

Finalists: Pittsburgh, Minnesota

FutureCast: 50% Pittsburgh, 50% Minnesota

Related content: Phillip Daniels Shares The Latest On Recruitment, Signing Day Plans

Time: 10 a.m.

Finalists: Georgia (verbally committed), Auburn, Colorado

Related content: Fact or Fiction: Heisman Trophy, Alex Golesh, Auburn

Time: 10 a.m.

Finalists: Auburn (verbally committed), Georgia Tech

Related content: Tech makes a late push for Rivals 250 DB Terrance Love ahead of NSD

Time: 10 a.m.

Finalists: Arkansas State, Georgia (PWO)

Time: 10 a.m.

Finalists: Kentucky, Michigan

Related content: Southeast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions

Time: 11 a.m.

Finalists: Florida, Florida State

Time: 11 a.m.

Finalists: Louisville, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Virginia

FutureCast: 100% Virginia

Related content: The War Board: 2023

Time: Noon

Finalists: Arkansas (verbally committed), Alabama

Time: Noon

Finalists: Florida State, Syracuse, Stanford

Time: Noon

Finalists: Louisville (verbally committed), Texas, Georgia

Related Content: Rivals250 DB Amare Snowden drops a Top Five

Time: Noon

Finalists: Ohio State, LSU

FutureCast: 100% Ohio State

Related Content: Midwest Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions

Time: Noon

Finalists: Florida State (verbally committed), Auburn

Related Content: Flip Watch: More than a dozen high-profile prospects that could flip

Time: Noon

Finalists: Ohio State, Oregon, USC

Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State

Time: 1 p.m.

Finalists: Georgia, Nebraska, N.C. State

FutureCast: 100% Georgia

Time: 1 p.m.

Finalists: Wisconsin, West Virginia, Colorado, Cincinnati, Howard

FutureCast: 100% Wisconsin

Related Content: Rivals250 DB Amare Snowden drops a Top Five

Time: 2 p.m.

Finalists: Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida State

FutureCast: 50% Kentucky, 50% Florida State

Related Content: FSU SDE commit Tavion Gadson setting two SEC officials, delaying signing

Time: 2 p.m.

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia

FutureCast: 100% Alabama

Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State

Time: 2 p.m.

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia

FutureCast: 83% Alabama, 17% Georgia

Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State

Time: 2 p.m.

Finalists: Florida State, Arizona State, Louisville, Michigan

Time: 2 p.m.

Finalists: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado

FutureCast: 43% Texas A&M, 29 percent Arkansas, 29 percent Oklahoma.

Time: 3 p.m.

Finalists: Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan

FutureCast: 67% Michigan, 33% Illinois

Related Content: 3 burning recruiting questions related to Illinois game visitors


Time: 3:15 p.m.

Finalists: Florida State, Miami, Alabama

FutureCast: 100% Miami

Related content: Florida four-star 2023 CB Damari Brown covers top three schools

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Finalists: Kansas State, Arizona, Oklahoma State

FutureCast: 50% Kansas State, 50% Arizona

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Finalists: Ohio State, Georgia

FutureCast: 29% Ohio State, 71% Georgia

Related content: Down to two, Florida five-star DE Damon Wilson may silently commit Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Finalists: Colorado, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Utah

FutureCast: 100% Oklahoma

Related content: Recruiting Rumor Mill: National Signing Day edition

Time: 5 p.m.

Finalists: N.C. State (verbally committed), Maryland

Related content: East Coast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions

Time: 6 p.m.

Finalists: Virginia (verbally committed), Florida State, South Carolina

Related content: East Coast Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions

Time: 8 p.m.

Finalists: UCF, South Alabama, and Memphis

Related content: Alabama OT Keyon Cox shares top contenders with one official visit left

Time: TBD

Finalists: UCF (verbally committed), Auburn

Related content: UCF coaching decision could push four-star CB Braeden Marshall to Auburn

Time: TBD

Finalists: LSU, Mississippi State

FutureCast: 100% LSU

Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State

Time: TBD

Finalists: Notre Dame (verbally committed), Oregon

Related content: West Spotlight: Five players on Flip Watch

Time: TBD

Finalists: Nebraska, Colorado, Michigan

Related content: Midwest Spotlight: Five Early Signing Period predictions

Time: TBD

Finalists: Oklahoma, Notre Dame (verbally committed), Oregon

Related content: Nick at Nite: Multiple major flips on the horizon?

Time: TBD

Finalists: Auburn, Missouri, Mississippi State

Related content: Nick at Nite: Multiple major flips on the horizon?

Time: TBD

Finalists: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Washington State, Coastal Carolina

Related content: Tech making a late push for RB Jamarius Haynes

Time: TBD

Finalists: Stanford (verbally committed), Texas A&M, Florida

Related content: Mid-South Spotlight: Five prospects on Flip Watch

*****

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Finalists: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, LSU

FutureCast: 100% Georgia

Related content: Three-Point Stance: Trent Dilfer, UCF in the Big 12, Alabama's class

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, LSU

FutureCast: 100% LSU

Related content: Three-Point Stance: Big visits, programs that will close strong, Ohio State

*****

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Finalists: Syracuse (verbally committed), South Carolina

COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS

Committed to: Alabama

Commitment breakdown: Five-star Kadyn Proctor flips to Alabama

TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM: Five-star OL Kadyn Proctor commits to Alabama

