The first day of the Early Signing Period is on Wednesday and it has become the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar, replacing February's National Signing Day. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future school on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.

*****

NSD PREVIEWS: Announcement Guide | Rumor Mill | National Flip Watch

PREDICTIONS: East Coast predictions | West Region | Midwest | Mid-South

REGIONAL FLIP WATCH: East Coast prospects | Mid-South | Southeast | Midwest | West | Southeast

*****

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Message board | Transfer ranking | Transfer Tracker

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State | JUCO

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100

*****