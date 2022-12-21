Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com
Two late official visits to Florida State and South Carolina weren't enough to pry Kamren Robinson away from the in-state Virginia Cavaliers. The Tappahannock (Va.) Essexx linebacker announced his decision to stick with his original commitment and sign with Tony Elliott's program.
"It was the overall support they've shown," Robinson said. "They've been there from day one. I've been talking to the coaches everyday. It's just the right feeling.
"(The process) was kind of hard," he said. "I really enjoyed both South Carolina and Florida State. My connection with UVA just outweighed them. Coach Sintim and the coaches kept saying, 'A need is bigger than a want.'
RIVALS' REACTION
This is huge for Virginia as they look to build out their roster with players that can compete at a high level. A lot of credit to head coach Tony Elliott and linebackers coach Clint Sintim for making sure Robinson new how big a priority he was. Robinson is a violent player that knows how to use his hands to shed blockers but has the speed to flow to the ball carrier. He's shown plenty of versatility throughout his high school career but the way he's able to impact the game from the linebacker position should help him see the field early in his college career. Robinson is able to see the running lanes quickly and make plenty of tackles in the backfield but he also has the ability to keep ball carriers from picking up big gains on outside runs.