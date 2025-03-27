Duke earns commitment from Fla. DL Chadwicke Cannon Jr. following visit

Just as the recruitment of Chadwicke Cannon Jr. has picked up this spring, he became ready to shut it down.

The Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek defensive lineman has added several Power 4 and FBS offers to his tally since his junior tape came out and he jumped on one of the most recent programs to push on Thursday.

Following some time in Durham over the weekend, the rising-senior recruit has committed to Duke.

"I chose Duke because they are the best fit for me," Cannon told Rivals. "Their scheme fits my play style and the coaches are great. I feel like I could get some reps my freshman year if I get after it.

"Coach (Manny) Diaz and coach (Gabe) Infante said they my play style is like some of the defensive linemen that they have coached before and showed me how I would be productive in their front."

Cannon becomes the second defensive tackle projection as well as the second from the Sunshine State in the program's class of 2026.