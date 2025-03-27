Duke earns commitment from Fla. DL Chadwicke Cannon Jr. following visit

Just as the recruitment of Chadwicke Cannon Jr. has picked up this spring, he became ready to shut it down.
The Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek defensive lineman has added several Power 4 and FBS offers to his tally since his junior tape came out and he jumped on one of the most recent programs to push on Thursday.
Following some time in Durham over the weekend, the rising-senior recruit has committed to Duke.
"I chose Duke because they are the best fit for me," Cannon told Rivals. "Their scheme fits my play style and the coaches are great. I feel like I could get some reps my freshman year if I get after it.
"Coach (Manny) Diaz and coach (Gabe) Infante said they my play style is like some of the defensive linemen that they have coached before and showed me how I would be productive in their front."
Cannon becomes the second defensive tackle projection as well as the second from the Sunshine State in the program's class of 2026.
The trip to campus served not only as the first impression of Duke, but it also was the setting for Diaz to extend the Blue Devil offer Cannon's way in person. He was on campus with his parents so the discussion about potentially jumping in began near immediately.
"Coach Diaz said he has been looking at me for a while and wanted to offer me a while ago," Cannon said. "I feel great. I will be playing against high-level talent and proving I’m good enough to be there. I will think me locking in my spot at Duke was the best decision to make.
"Very excited to go back soon."
As a junior at SCHS, the newest Blue Devil racked up more than 70 total tackles, including double-digits for loss including sacks. Now getting healthy as more programs recognize his talents, he is focused on representing Duke at nearly every turn.
"When I sign the papers I’m going to make a name for myself at the next level," he said. "I intend on being a big name at Duke next year."