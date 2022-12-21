North Crowley (Texas) tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton has flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to LSU and has signed with the Tigers on National Signing Day.

Pimpton, who initially committed to Vanderbilt in July, saw a huge recruiting rise during a senior season that saw him haul in 57 receptions for 914 yards and 17 touchdowns which were all team-highs for his 12-1 North Crowley team.

LSU entered the mix amid the strong senior campaign, and despite Texas making a strong late push with an official visit this past weekend, the Tigers were able to hold on and pull off the flip.