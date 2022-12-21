LSU flips TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton from Vanderbilt on Signing Day
North Crowley (Texas) tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton has flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to LSU and has signed with the Tigers on National Signing Day.
Pimpton, who initially committed to Vanderbilt in July, saw a huge recruiting rise during a senior season that saw him haul in 57 receptions for 914 yards and 17 touchdowns which were all team-highs for his 12-1 North Crowley team.
LSU entered the mix amid the strong senior campaign, and despite Texas making a strong late push with an official visit this past weekend, the Tigers were able to hold on and pull off the flip.
A big-bodied pass-catcher with an athletic streak, Pimpton will be able to provide athleticism to the tight end room in Baton Rouge with his high-point ability and above-average speed for his size.
Pimpton also has verified strength with his state qualifying mark of 54-feet-10-inches in the shot put, which translates to the field in blocking situations where he has proven to be an effective run blocker for his North Crowley offense.
Physical growth is probably the one thing left for Pimpton as he works to fill into his massive 6-foot-6 frame, but after a year in the strength program at LSU, Pimpton has the potential to grow into a monster for Brian Kelly's offense.
At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Pimpton is the No. 29 ranked tight end in the country and the No. 78 ranked recruit from the state of Texas for the class of 2023, according to Rivals.