Virginia started recruiting Suderian Harrison early in the process and it has paid off in the form of his commitment. The Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland star is heading to Charlottesville to play receiver for the Cavaliers.

"Virginia was the school for me because it's a family there," Harrison said. "They started the whole recruiting process for me and brought me up on my official visit. It was a great time with great people and great vibes. It felt right. It was like a home away from home and Virginia is a great place.

"I'm glad coach Elliott and the coaching staff are giving me a shot," he said. "Our relationship is strong. It started in the spring and we bonded really well. We've been talking every day when they can.

"They want me as a receiver," said Harrison. "I think I fit in really well. Coach Kitchings has been talking about moving me around a lot and putting me at different positions to get me the ball and let me make plays using my abilities.

"Coach Elliott has a mission and I believe in it and what he has going on," he said. "I want to be a part of what he has going on."