This follows the retiring of former Stanford head coach David Shaw , which caused Platt to have some indecision about his Cardinal pledge.

Platt, who was committed to Stanford since Dec. 2021, took official visits to Florida and Texas A&M in the month of December before deciding on the Aggies.

On Signing Day Eve, Texas A&M has added one more piece to its 2023 class in the form of Haslet (Texas) V.R. Eaton four-star tight end Jaden Platt .

His visit to College Station was alongside most of the commit class and uncommitted prospects that have since pledged to the Aggies, as Platt now joins that group which makes up a top 15 class for Texas A&M in the 2023 team rankings.

Texas A&M's approach to Platt's recruitment goes back to when he picked up an offer from the Aggies on a camp visit in the summer before his junior season. The Aggies remained a strong contender, and at times was the favorite to land his initial commitment, but Platt made a surprise pledge to Stanford after his junior season.

Platt remained strong in his Cardinal commitment until Shaw announced that he would not be returning. Upon that news, Texas A&M re-emerged and quickly landed his commitment.

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Platt is the No. 13 ranked tight end in the country and the No. 44 recruit from the state of Texas in the class of 2023, according to Rivals. Platt joins Texas A&M's 2023 class as its lone tight end commitment.