Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com

The first day of the Early Signing Period is on Wednesday and it has become the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar, replacing February's National Signing Day. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future program on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern).

MORE: How things stand with the uncommitted prospects in the Rivals250

NSD PREVIEWS: Roundtable | ACC | SEC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12

TEAM RECRUITING RANKINGS: ACC | BIG TEN | BIG 12 | PAC-12 | SEC | OVERALL

*****

FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Advertisement

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

Time: 10 a.m.

Finalists: Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, LSU

FutureCast: 67% Arkansas, 33% Missouri

Related: Missouri momentum for four-star WR Courtney Crutchfield

*****  

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Finalists: Syracuse, Florida State, Colorado

FutureCast: 71% Syracuse, 14% Texas, 14% Ole Miss

Related: NSD Preview: Flip watch, predictions for the ACC

*****  

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

Time: 9 a.m.

Finalists: Maryland (verbally committed), Nebraska

*****

Time: 9 a.m.

Finalists: Miami, Nebraska

FutureCast: 67% Nebraska, 33% Miami

*****

Time: 11 a.m.

Finalists: Florida (verbally committed), Florida State, Auburn

Related: How things stand with the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 Rivals250

*****

Time: 11 a.m.

Finalists: Clemson

Related: NSD Preview: Flip watch, predictions for the ACC

*****

Time: Noon

Finalists: Ohio State (verbally committed), Florida State, Miami

Related: Top two prospects in Rivals250 could flip on signing day

*****  

Time: Noon

Finalists: South Carolina (verbally committed), Maryland

Related: East Spotlight: Five prospects on flip watch

*****  

Time: Noon

Finalists: Purdue (verbally committed), Syracuse

Related: Weekly Upload: Early signing day preview, transfer official visit and more

*****  

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Finalists: Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

Related: Recruiting notes in the South one week from signing day

*****  

Time: 1:40 p.m.

Finalists: Florida (verbally committed), Auburn, Ohio State

Related: Rivals250 Florida DL commit Amaris Williams entering decision mode

*****  

Time: 1 p.m.

Finalists: Miami (verbally committed), Alabama

Related: Rivals recruiting buzz: Ten most intriguing visits this weekend

*****  

Time: 1 p.m.

Finalists: Alabama (verbally committed), Florida

Related: Rivals recruiting buzz: Ten most intriguing visits this weekend

*****  

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Finalists: Florida State (verbally committed), Miami

*****

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Finalists: Minnesota (verbally committed), Ohio State

Related: Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits wrap up as National Signing Day looms

*****

Time: 3 p.m.

Finalists: Georgia (verbally committed), LSU

Related: Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits wrap up as National Signing Day looms

*****  

Time: 3 p.m.

Finalists: Wisconsin, Maryland

Related: How things stand with the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 Rivals250

*****  

Time: 4 p.m.

Finalists: Texas A&M, NC State, Georgia Tech

FutureCast: 50% Michigan State, 33% Texas A&M, 17% South Carolina

Related: Rivals250 RB Anthony Carrie down to three ahead of signing day decision

*****  

Time: 5:30pm

Finalists: Oregon (verbally committed), Nebraska

Related: NSD Preview: Flip watch, predictions for the Pac-12

*****

Time: 6pm

Finalists: Florida State (verbally committed), Miami

Related: Recruiting Rumor Mill: Info flying fast as 2024 cycle enters home stretch

*****

Time: TBD

Finalists: Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers

FutureCast: 100% Michigan

Related: Four-star Lugard Edokpayi previews Signing Day decision

Time: TBD

Finalists: Syracuse, Michigan State, Florida

Related: Recruiting notes in the South one week from signing day

*****  

Time: TBD

Finalists: Ohio State, USC

FutureCast: 50% Ohio State, 50% Nebraska

Related: Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits wrap up as National Signing Day looms

*****

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Time: 9pm

Finalists: Oregon, Washington

Related: How things stand with the top uncommitted prospects in the 2024 Rivals250

FRIDAY, DEC. 22

Time: TBD

Finalists: Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn

FutureCast: 67% Auburn, 33% Texas A&M

Related: NSD Preview: Flip watch, predictions for the SEC

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement