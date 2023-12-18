National Signing Day Announcement Guide
The first day of the Early Signing Period is on Wednesday and it has become the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar, replacing February's National Signing Day. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future program on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern).
TUESDAY, DEC. 19
Time: 10 a.m.
Finalists: Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, LSU
FutureCast: 67% Arkansas, 33% Missouri
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Finalists: Syracuse, Florida State, Colorado
FutureCast: 71% Syracuse, 14% Texas, 14% Ole Miss
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20
Time: 11 a.m.
Finalists: Florida (verbally committed), Florida State, Auburn
Time: 11 a.m.
Finalists: Clemson
Time: Noon
Finalists: Ohio State (verbally committed), Florida State, Miami
Time: Noon
Finalists: South Carolina (verbally committed), Maryland
Time: Noon
Finalists: Purdue (verbally committed), Syracuse
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Finalists: Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
Time: 1:40 p.m.
Finalists: Florida (verbally committed), Auburn, Ohio State
Time: 1 p.m.
Finalists: Miami (verbally committed), Alabama
Time: 1 p.m.
Finalists: Alabama (verbally committed), Florida
Time: 1:15 p.m.
Finalists: Florida State (verbally committed), Miami
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Finalists: Minnesota (verbally committed), Ohio State
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: Georgia (verbally committed), LSU
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: Wisconsin, Maryland
Time: 4 p.m.
Finalists: Texas A&M, NC State, Georgia Tech
FutureCast: 50% Michigan State, 33% Texas A&M, 17% South Carolina
Time: 5:30pm
Finalists: Oregon (verbally committed), Nebraska
Time: 6pm
Finalists: Florida State (verbally committed), Miami
Time: TBD
Finalists: Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers
FutureCast: 100% Michigan
Time: TBD
Finalists: Syracuse, Michigan State, Florida
Time: TBD
Finalists: Ohio State, USC
FutureCast: 50% Ohio State, 50% Nebraska
THURSDAY, DEC. 21
Time: 9pm
Finalists: Oregon, Washington
FRIDAY, DEC. 22
Time: TBD
Finalists: Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn
FutureCast: 67% Auburn, 33% Texas A&M