Rivals.com

National Signing Day has arrived for the 2024 class, and we will have all the news and analysis covered right here throughout the day.

*****

NSD INTERVIEWS: Legendary coach Lou Holtz | CFB analyst Yogi Roth | Fitz and Gorney preview the big day | John Garcia Jr. previews signing day in the Southeast

MORE NSD: Announcement Guide | Prospects on flip watch | Gorney's predictions | Storylines to follow | Five programs in the spotlight | Rumor Mill | How things stand with the uncommitted prospects in the Rivals250

NSD PREVIEWS: Roundtable | ACC | SEC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12

TEAM RECRUITING RANKINGS: ACC | BIG TEN | BIG 12 | PAC-12 | SEC | OVERALL

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****