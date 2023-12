Rivals250 defensive lineman Ernest Willor's recruitment wasn't conventional but the Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep ended up finding a home at Wisconsin. Spending his first two seasons in Maryland, his junior year at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, and his senior year back in Maryland, Willor was unable to take the numerous visits typically seen in the recruitment of a highly ranked prospect.

This month Willor had planned to take official visits to Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Maryland but he was only able to make the trip to Madison to see the Badgers.