National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV.

Some of the traditional National Signing Day luster has worn off over the past few years thanks to the Early Signing Period. But there are a few big-time prospects that haven't made their decisions just yet. Expect more drama, hat ceremonies, commitment videos, televised announcements and some major underclassmen commitments for the late signing day on Wednesday.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.

*****

*****

Time: 10 a.m.

Finalists: TCU, Texas

*****  

Time: Noon

Finalists: Maryland, UCF, Arkansas

FutureCast: 100% Maryland

Related content: Stars will be on display for UCF's Friday Knight Lights

*****  

*****  

Time: Noon

Finalists: Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, LSU, Miami

FutureCast: 100% Georgia

Related content: Announcing Feb. 1, Florida four-star CB Ellis Robinson updates recruiting

*****

Time: Noon

Finalists: Purdue, Jacksonville State, Miami (OH), Marshall

*****  

Time: 1 p.m.

Finalists: Oregon, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina

FutureCast: 25% Oregon, 25% Maryland, 50% South Carolina

Related content: Rumor: Miami to go in-home for visit with 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor

*****

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Finalists: USC, Oregon, UCLA, Cal, Boston College

Related content: The Wommack Awards: Polynesian Bowl

*****  

Time: 2 p.m.

Finalists: Penn State, Michigan State, Ole Miss

Related content: 2023 OT Chimdy Onoh 'really enjoyed' MSU official visit, nearing decision

*****  

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Finalists: Washington, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford

FutureCast: 50% Washington, 50% Oregon State

*****  

Finalists: Georgia, USC

FutureCast: 71% Georgia, 29% USC

Related content: Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Duce Robinson's father

*****  

Finalists: Georgia, BYU, Stanford, Utah, USC

FutureCast: 50% Georgia, 25% Stanford, 25% Utah

*****  

Finalists: Arizona State, TCU

Related content: Coveted 2023 QB Jaden Rashada to unofficially visit ASU

*****  

Finalists: Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Kansas, Miami

*****  

Finalists: Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State

FutureCast: 75% Kentucky, 25% Louisville

*****  

Finalists: Michigan, Miami, Wisconsin, Illinois, LSU

FutureCast: 75% Michigan, 25% Wisconsin

*****

Finalists: Nebraska, BYU, Wyoming

*****

Finalists: Mississippi State, Colorado, Indiana

*****

Finalists: Cal, Coastal Carolina, Fresno State

*****

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Finalists: Utah, USF, Washington

COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS

Committed to: North Texas

*****  

