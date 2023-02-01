After picking up a Vanderbilt offer on January 25th, Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) tight end Josh Palmer made his was to West End for an official visit this past weekend and is now committed and signed with the Commodores.

At 6-foot-5, 215-pounds, Palmer has a nice combination of size, speed, and athleticism that could mold him into a versatile tight end weapon that can be a threat on the line of scrimmage and on the outside edge. Many college programs took notice of his skillset, as Palmer had over 30 offers on his resume from notable programs like Minnesota, Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Liberty, Appalachian State, Tulane, and others.

Palmer is coming off a senior season where he hauled in 22 catches for 476 yards and eight touchdowns for a Montgomery Catholic squad that finished 13-1 this past season.