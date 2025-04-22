Oklahoma State Cowboys 'check all the boxes' for DB recruit AJ Marks

A longtime well-known name because of the years he has made plays for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, AJ Marks is wrapping up his final spring as an Ascender before becoming a senior.

In the meantime, one of the nation's top nickel projections has been busy working logistics in his recruitment. It includes setting plenty of visits for the future, though his official visit slate officially kicked off over the weekend with a trip to Oklahoma State.

"It was a great visit," Marks told Rivals. "Best part was meetings with the coaching staff. They showed a lot of love and told us their plans for me. They like that I can play all the positions in the secondary. Plan to play me at Star (Nickel) and cornerback when needed and return punts and kicks.

"They said the Star is the most important position in their defense. The defense aligns off the Star and he has to be smart and able to cover and tackle."

The rising-senior recruit noted the Cowboys facilities, and specifically the Pokes' stadium as one of the best elements of the official visit.

Overall the impression was a strong one.

"It’s crazy," Marks said. "OSU is top-four for sure. They check all the boxes."