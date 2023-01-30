National Signing Day Announcement Guide
Some of the traditional National Signing Day luster has worn off over the past few years thanks to the Early Signing Period. But there are a few big-time prospects that haven't made their decisions just yet. Expect more drama, hat ceremonies, commitment videos, televised announcements and some major underclassmen commitments for the late signing day on Wednesday.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.
FutureCast: 71% Georgia, 29% USC
Finalists: Oregon, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina
FutureCast: 25% Oregon, 25% Maryland, 50% South Carolina
Finalists: USC, Oregon, UCLA, Cal, Boston College
Finalists: Arizona State, TCU
Finalists: Maryland, UCF, Arkansas
FutureCast: 100% Maryland
Finalists: Penn State, Michigan State, Ole Miss
Finalists: Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Kansas, Miami
Finalists: Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State
FutureCast: 75% Kentucky, 25% Louisville
Finalists: North Texas, Houston
FutureCast: 50% North Texas, 50% Houston
Finalists: Washington, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford
FutureCast: 50% Washington, 50% Oregon State