The traditional National Signing Day – now known as the start to the Late Signing Period – has arrived, and while it won't carry the importance of the early period in December, there still will be plenty to discuss. Follow all the news, notes, interviews and analysis here throughout the day.

Monticello (Miss.) Lawrence County defensive lineman Jonathan Davis went from an unknown prospect in Mississippi to one of the most coveted recruits in the region entering National Signing Day in February. In the end, the relationships that he built in Starkville won out and he signed with Mississippi State. Cole Patterson has more on Davis' decision HERE.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman joins the Rivals.com Studio Show to discuss the Razorbacks' 2023 class.

The recruiting process was swift between Florida 2023 cornerback Philipp Davis and Michigan State, but fruitful. The Spartans found Davis late in his recruiting process, but the two sides clicked instantly resulting in a signed National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning. More from Ryan Wright HERE.

After holding its breath through the Early Signing Period and the month of January, Arkansas can now let out a sigh of relief as Ashdown (Ark.) four-star tight end Shamar Easter is officially signed with the Razorbacks. More from Nick Harris HERE.

Purdue's top-rated commit in the 2023 class, Kendrick Gilbert, has announced a signing day flip and will instead sign with Kentucky. The four-star recruit from Indiana committed to Purdue out of a final group that included LSU, Kentucky and Iowa on Aug. 28. Gilbert's recruitment took some twists and turns along the way with many speculating that LSU and Kentucky were the early favorites until he ultimately announced his pledge to the Boilermakers. Clint Cosgrove has the full story HERE.

Nebraska has landed the commitment of 2023 defensive back D'Andre Barnes. He announced his pledge Wednesday morning and has officially signed with the Huskers on the same day. Steve Marik has more HERE.

