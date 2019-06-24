Rivals.com

LIVE FROM ATLANTA: Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge media day
ATLANTA – The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas kicked off Monday with media day and player registration in downtown Atlanta. The eighth annual Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge will take place Tuesday in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, featuring the top high school football players in the country.
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge Commitment Checkup ✅@ChadSimmons_, @Cassidy_Rob checked in with 8 committed prospects at the #Rivals100 5-star Challenge to see how ‘all in’ they are at this point: https://t.co/Lz7WlqsltR pic.twitter.com/4CfHlfzzyM— Rivals (@Rivals) June 24, 2019
Rivals100 linebacker Noah Sewell here in Atlanta at #RivalsChallenge Check-in. pic.twitter.com/p915oZubqQ— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 24, 2019
#Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ DB #GoDucks commit Avantae Williams (@SlowDownBoy7) showed up to the #RivalsChallenge with some hardware of his own 💎💎💎! pic.twitter.com/3MeMMiQn5R— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
The reigning #FastestOnTheField champ has arrived! Can he take gone #TheBelt a second year in a row? #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/KzY7df3upJ— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
#NotreDame QB commit Drew Pyne (@dpyne10) is looking forward to competing at the #RivalsChallenge https://t.co/B7JqmZAyxP pic.twitter.com/lfUouVnjPZ— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 24, 2019
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ #Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ QB #Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy is in the building for the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/vVYhOzb5l4— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
Want the latest regarding Bryce Young and Alabama? I just spoke with the #Rivals100 QB and USC commitment from Cali https://t.co/Lm8uRhCMNU @bamainsider #RollTide #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gZH8kciknB— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) June 24, 2019
Two of Georgia's top DB targets here in Atlanta with Kelee Ringo and Avantae Williams. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/iMYNUziSBL— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 24, 2019
A decision may not be too far off for linebacker Cody Simon out of N.J. We caught up with him this afternoon at the #RivalsChallenge to talk to him about his interest in the #Buckeyes and a recent OV to #OhioState https://t.co/LU1aUQPBIW pic.twitter.com/pBXXUWO6U1— Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) June 24, 2019
.@Rivals four-star wide receiver Michael Redding said the #RivalsChallenge he knows where he’s headed and will probably tell everyone in next few weeks. #Purdue has been a contender. Story coming at https://t.co/ly0zS5hsmD. pic.twitter.com/zKoK9v49R4— Brian Neubert (@brianneubert) June 24, 2019
#RivalsChallenge RB coach (and former #Tennessee legacy) Jamal Lewis hanging out with #Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ #Vols QB commit Harrison Bailey! pic.twitter.com/phc3cDzEGR— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
Rivals250 CB Major Burns checking in. He’s 100% committed to #LSU pic.twitter.com/UZOi8kmmaV— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 24, 2019
The #️⃣1️⃣ player in the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ class 5️⃣⭐️ QB #Sooners commit Brock Vandagriff (@BrockVandagriff) has arrived! pic.twitter.com/TgxFOLFfgY— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
🎥 #RivalsChallenge Media Day - @rivalsmike gives an update on Phillip Webb's recruitment process 🎥 pic.twitter.com/GzMhlSPKQB— Rivals (@Rivals) June 24, 2019
NEW: #Rivals100 Cincinnati DE Darrion Henry has set a commitment date and has a Final 3 - https://t.co/0SJ9J9cYP3 #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/rr9qNakuAt— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 24, 2019
Rivals250 linebacker BJ Ojulari breaks down the latest on his recruitment here at check-in for the #RivalsChallenge. https://t.co/ybW3tFWfCj pic.twitter.com/Ovh6RzbLWo— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 24, 2019
CHAD SIMMONS REPORTS:
Rivals100 OL Amarius Mims talks recent visits, early leader
Jovens Janvier was asked what size jersey he wants at the #RivalsChallenge. His response: The biggest one you got. The massive #GoGators commit is going to squeeze into that XXL. Huge kid.— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) June 24, 2019
#Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ OL #ALLIN commit Walker Parks with the strong hat game for Media Day at the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/rNodZaXiH1— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
Heading to the 5 star challenge in Atlanta!!!! I’m hunting ALL D-LINEMEN @RivalsWoody @rivalsmike @RivalsCamp pic.twitter.com/GcZ0FJDWuD— Chris Morris (@ChrisMo75901) June 24, 2019
Kyle McCord predicting Bijan Robinson and Mookie Cooper will be next two #Buckeyes commits. #rivalschallenge— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 24, 2019
#Rivals250 4️⃣⭐️ LB BJ Ojulari (@Bj_O9) having some fun with #Gator commit 4️⃣⭐️ DB Rashad Torrence (@boss_athlete) in some ping pong at the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/inWFbOL7dR— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
#Florida commit Rashad Torrence (@boss_athlete) sporting #Gators gear at the @Rivals #FiveStar. @Corey_Bender @GatorsTerritory https://t.co/uAZmKzhY7N pic.twitter.com/YEjwKeZlfP— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 24, 2019
Isaiah Johnson rocking a #Vols cap here at #rivalschallenge— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 24, 2019
Jacolbe Cowan rocking #Dawgs gear.— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 24, 2019
#Auburn commit Javion Cohen (@urfavtacklesfav) is checking in at the @Rivals #FiveStar decked out in #WDE in. @JLeeAURivals @AuburnRivals @BMattAU https://t.co/5hZO1uIuxh pic.twitter.com/4lDYa79JsC— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 24, 2019
#Buckeyes RB target Bijan Robinson has arrived at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/YWGJV7tSsS— Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) June 24, 2019
We've got LIVE #FSU recruiting updates from the #RivalsChallenge including the latest on LB commitment Jayion McCluster, who is decked out in Seminole gear and plans to recruit for the Garnet and Gold this week. https://t.co/Gi4fXJ0fpu pic.twitter.com/sshDquf4CU— Warchant.com (@Warchant) June 24, 2019
The 5-star #RivalsChallenge media day is under way in the ATL. Check out the Arkansas prospects I’ll be getting updates from today: https://t.co/STFJYLZ4xW #WPS— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) June 24, 2019
LIVE Updates from the #RivalsChallenge in ATL. We have talked with Alabama commitment Javon Baker and #Rivals100 LB Phillip Webb. A ton of content still to come! Get the info right here- https://t.co/Krj8kbwiFn @bamainsider #RollTide pic.twitter.com/uHL5WWL8sR— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) June 24, 2019
#Rivals250 4️⃣⭐️ #Aggie commit WR Moose Muhammad & 4️⃣⭐️ WR #UNC commit WR Josh Downs hanging out in the players lounge at the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/5xLy1sPISB— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
⏳⭐️ #RivalsChallenge Rosters ⭐️⏳— Rivals (@Rivals) June 24, 2019
The #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge Rosters are out! Check out who will play together for Team Dress'em! #OhioState #USC #GigEm #NotreDame #RollTide #Gators #WDE #GoBlue #GoDucks #Spartans
👉 Full Roster: https://t.co/5I93OxvW8E pic.twitter.com/L3ycJgfiU0
Four star CB Joel Williams unveils his top four schools pic.twitter.com/3qC5vIUn5q— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 24, 2019
Rivals100 WR Jaxon Smith-Nijgba checking in off a #B1G recruiting weekend at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/STPe33neYx— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 24, 2019
#LSU, #Oklahoma and #Auburn appear to be the teams that stand out for LB Phillip Webb. #RivalsChallenge— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 24, 2019
#Rivals250 4️⃣⭐️ WR having some fun with the #UNC hat in the photo room at the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/cmB2yCipkU— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
#OhioState #HookEm and #FightOn still the top three for four-star RB Bijan Robinson who just showed up at #RivalsChallenge - great-looking running back who puts up major stats— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) June 24, 2019
#Rivals100 LB Phillip Webb (@_PhillipWebb_) is fresh off his official visit to #LSU and he shares his thoughts with @rivals from #FiveStar. @JimmyDetail @TigerDetails #GeauxTigers https://t.co/32kfDVBM0S pic.twitter.com/ZJp1yMBPWx— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 24, 2019
#Vols commit Harrison Bailey (@HBailey_05) here at the @Rivals #FiveStar for the third year in a row. He’s doing some recruiting. @Volquest_Rivals @JesseReSimonton @AustinPriceless @MHSFBFAMILY pic.twitter.com/cGl9bhJ8bZ— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 24, 2019
4️⃣⭐️’s LB Phillip Webb, WR Josh Downs, DE B.J. Ojulari & QB Harrison Bailey DB Rashad Torrence checking out the hats at the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/sYzp8yqcAf— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
Phillip Webb is a great-looking kid. #WDE #LSU #BoomerSooner all involved.— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) June 24, 2019
#Aggies lead for OL Donovan Jackson early.— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 24, 2019
Four-star running back Bijan Robinson grabbed his favorite hats before giving some interviews on his status.
🤔 #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/259SBWl1SD— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ #Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ OL Donovan Jackson (@D_jack78) is the first to arrive! pic.twitter.com/UX7e6tes88— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019