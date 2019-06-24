Rivals.com

News More News
ATLANTA – The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas kicked off Monday with media day and player registration in downtown Atlanta. The eighth annual Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge will take place Tuesday in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, featuring the top high school football players in the country.

MORE: Five-Star Challenge roster | Full Rivals Camp Series coverage

Adidas sponsors the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge

FARRELL ON FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE: Matchups we can't wait to watch | Ten players I'll be watching closely

FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE TEAM PREVIEWS: Miami Hurricanes | Arkansas Razorbacks | Illinois Fighting Illini | LSU Tigers | Ohio State Buckeyes | Penn State Nittany Lions | Michigan Wolverines | Clemson Tigers | Alabama Crimson Tide | Florida State Seminoles | Oregon Ducks | Auburn Tigers | Florida Gators | Texas A&M Aggies | Georgia Bulldogs | Kentucky Wildcats | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | USC Trojans | Texas Longhorns | Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Oklahoma Sooners

Rivals100 OL Amarius Mims talks recent visits, early leader

Four-star WR Ze'Vian Capers' mind is made up

Players lounge at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas

Four-star running back Bijan Robinson grabbed his favorite hats before giving some interviews on his status.

