Reggie Love (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE ROSTER The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 25, and with 100 of the top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes in attendance many college programs are going to keenly interested in the event’s outcome. One of those programs will be Illinois, which has a commitment and a key target in attendance. MORE BIG TEN STORYLINES: Michigan |Ohio State | Penn State



1. How will Reggie Love stack up against the best RBs?

There are only four running backs participating in the Five-Star Challenge, and Zachary Evans, Bijan Robinson and Jalen Berger all rank among the top 40 prospects in the 2020 class. Illinois commit Reggie Love rounds out the group, but he is no slouch as a Rivals250 prospect and a player who was a clear-cut MVP winner at the St. Louis stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camps tour.

Still, Illinois fans are going to be curious how their tailback of the future compares to the nation’s best. Love is an every-down back who can run between the tackles and tote the rock 20-plus times a game, but he proved at the St. Louis camp that he is a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield as well, and those skills will be highlighted in next week’s event.

2. Can Illinois keep the Trinity Catholic pipeline flowing?

The Lovie Smith era in Champaign has not been one to write home about in terms of wins and losses on the field, but several wins in recruiting have Illini fans optimistic about the future. A key to Illinois’ recent recruiting success has been the ability to tap into the St. Louis talent pool, specifically talent-rich Trinity Catholic High School. Smith tabbed former Trinity Catholic head coach Cory Patterson to be his tight ends coach two years ago, and that paid immediate dividends when the Illini were able to secure Rivals100 athlete Isaiah Williams and three-star linebacker Shammond Cooper in the 2019 class.

They have Love committed in the 2020 class, and are considered one of the strongest contenders for Rivals100 athlete Mookie Cooper, who will be playing wide receiver at the Five-Star Challenge. Illinois fans will undoubtedly be interested in how Cooper fares among the talent in Atlanta, but they will also be tuning in to see if the four-star plans to make Champaign his future home.

3. Growing the recruiting reach