CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The 2019 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas is rapidly approaching. Top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes will flock to Atlanta to put their skills to the test against elite competition from all across the country. Auburn fans should have a vested interest in the action taking place inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 25. Here are three storylines worth following. MORE: Florida storylines | SEC team recruiting rankings

1. More than one linebacker in attendance will sign with Auburn

Trenton Simpson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There will be linebacker targets all over the field inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Auburn has a need at linebacker in this class, and some of their top targets will be competing. At least half a dozen top targets will be in attendance, and on Friday afternoon, one could commit. Auburn has been trending for over a week now for Trenton Simpson, a Rivals100 target. He is down to Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina. He is not the only one Auburn fans should be keeping up with June 24-25. Jayion McCluster, BJ Ojulari, Wesley Steiner and Phillip Webb are also giving Auburn a strong look. The Tigers could be considered the frontrunner for guys like Steiner and Webb. Rivals predicts Simpson ends up at Auburn and that he will not be the only linebacker competing at the Five-Star Challenge that signs with the Tigers in 2020.

2. Cohen will be recruiting

Javion Cohen announced his commitment to Auburn on June 1 and he is actively recruiting other top prospects to join him on the Plains. He was working offensive lineman Tate Johnson before he publicly announced for Auburn, and Johnson committed to the Tigers earlier this week. He will be working on others at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Simpson is one he has been recruiting for some time. Offensive lineman Chris Morris is another one. Cohen has talked to five-star tight end Darnell Washington too, and he plans to get back in his ear when they see each other. Ojulari, Steiner and others are on his list too. Cohen may not talk a lot of trash on the field, but his mouth is always running when it comes to recruiting for Auburn.

3. Will Tigers swoop into Texas for DB?