The 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The defensive linemen are up next.



1. DAVID STONE

David Stone

Stone is an absolute beast and it showed at the Rivals Camp Series event in South Florida earlier this spring. He can do pretty much anything he wants across the defense of line. He can win with power, hand techniques or quickness, but he is truly special when he combines these areas of his skillset. Stone has a lot of experience against top and offense of lineman and it showed at the camp. He can be affective at the next level and various positions on the defensive line given his quickness. There are a lot of programs involved in Stone’s recruitment, but most of the conversation centers around Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan State.

*****

2. JAHKEEM STEWART

Jahkeem Stewart (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Stewart is one of the more special prospects we’ve seen in the last few years. Just a 2026 prospect, Stewart has the physical makeup and skill set of someone who could push to be a five-star in this 2024 class. He continues to get taller and fill out his frame and it really made life difficult for offensive linemen who tried to slow him down in Atlanta. He has great power, understands how to use his length and leverage to his advantage, and has the burst and balance to win on outside or inside rushes. USC, Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama are just a few programs to keep an eye on in Stewart's recruitment

*****

3. ARMONDO BLOUNT

Armondo Blount (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Blount has been a big name in the 2025 class for a long time and he lived up to the hype again in South Florida. He showed up looking like a lean 250-pound defensive end with a huge wingspan measuring 81-inches. That really helped him throughout the day and during the 1-on-1 session where he was able to use that length to keep offensive lineman off of him. His burst off the line of scrimmage gave him a leg up, helping him get to the edge and turned the corner on some of the offensive lineman he faced. All of the Florida programs along with Alabama and Ohio State are the main players in his recruitment right now.

*****

4. BOOKER PICKETT

Booker Pickett

Very few defensive linemen are as quick and explosive as Pickett. At 6-foot-4, 197-pounds, Pickett was able to run around or fake out offensive lineman using his natural quickness. He did a nice job using his hands to fend off offensive linemen and it’s easy to see why his versatile skill set is so coveted by college coaches around the country. Pickett will certainly add mass to his frame when he gets to the next level but he’s already surprisingly strong, given his current build. Ohio State is the main contender for Pickett right now but Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Florida State and a few others are firmly in this race.

*****

5. MARQUISE LIGHTFOOT

Marquise Lightfoot (Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)