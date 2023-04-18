Rivals.com

ATLANTA – The third stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday in Atlanta and the quarterback group was one of the stronger positions at a camp loaded from top to bottom. Here's a recap of a number of the many quarterbacks that impressed on the day. MORE FROM ATLANTA: Recruiting Rumor Mill | MVPs | Top plays | Combine stars | Friedman Awards

Bryce Baker

Baker was really impressive on Sunday and he should be on the radar for a lot of other programs. He has nearly multiple Power Five offers but expect more interest to come his way after the film from his performance on Sunday gets out. Baker has a live arm and the ball really jumps out of his hand. His 6-foot-2 frame can pack a lot of power behind his throws and he has crisp mechanics, which help him throw an accurate ball. He seems like an impressive athlete as well, which was evident during some of the rollout drills where he was able to throw the ball from multiple planes and hit his target with ease.

*****

Nino Freeman

Freeman doesn’t have any major offers at this point but that could change in the not-too-distant future based on what we saw on Sunday. He’s a good athlete at the position and is able to throw the ball on the run without any problems. Freeman did a great job throwing accurate passes all over the field during drills and in 1-on-1s. He was able to throw with pretty good timing throughout the day and should see college interest pick up.

*****

Landon Duckworth

Duckworth has the look of a national prospect at the quarterback position. He measured in at just over 6-foot-2 and nearly 190 pounds and it showed when he needed to throw with power. Duckworth has pretty good mechanics and is able to throw the ball accurately to nearly any part of the field. It was great to see him adjust to the speed of his receivers during the one-on-one session and he quickly became one of the receivers' favorite quarterbacks. With multiple Power Five offers already in hand, it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was one of the best quarterbacks in attendance.

*****

AJ Brand

Brand is the son of a head coach and it showed at various points during the camp on Sunday. He excelled during the drills portion of camp and did a great job throwing to receivers on a number of routes that required throws to be on time. A basketball player in the offseason, Brand had no trouble during drills that forced him to throw while on the run and make quick decisions with the ball. South Carolina and Charlotte have already offered him but more will surely come his way during this offseason.

*****

Trent Seaborn

There’s still a lot to learn about Seaborn before we get too excited about him, but he showed a lot of promise on Sunday and it’s no wonder he has more than 10 offers already. Standing at just under 6-foot, the incoming freshman threw the ball with impressive velocity, and had no problem adjusting to the level of competition. It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop his footwork and ability to throw with consistent accuracy as he gets older. There is no doubting his potential and he'll be one to keep a close eye on for the next few years.

*****

Air Noland

The Ohio State commit came out gunning from the very first drill and put any worries about him being a lefty to rest through his consistent performance throughout the day. Noland is mechanically sound, displayed a plethora of arm talent and proved to be an extremely accurate passer rep after rep. Noland's floor is high and his ability to make every throw on the field gives him an equally high ceiling. Much was expected of the future Buckeye signal caller going into the camp and he passed with flying colors while earning MVP honors on the day.

*****

Antwann Hill

Hill wasted little time showing why he is the No. 68 prospect in the 2025 class via his physical and athletic gifts from his very first rep during drills. The Warner Robbins (Ga.) Houston County standout makes everything look effortless and has an absolute cannon for an arm. While he didn't put every throw on the money, he was pretty darn close to doing so and showed a knack for placing the ball exactly where it needed to be for a receiver to make a play in tight coverage. Of all the quarterbacks in attendance it could be argued that Hill has the highest ceiling and with continued development he has every tool to be a future star at the college level and beyond.

*****

EJ Colson

Colson is a little shorter than some of the other highly touted quarterbacks in attendance, but he has a very solid build and as a 2025 prospect he will likely continue to grow over the next couple of years. While he is young and still developing it could be argued that the Georgia native had as strong of an arm as any quarterback that attended the camp. Colson can really spin it and proved more than capable of making even the hardest throws look routine. Arkansas, Nebraska, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech are just a few of the programs that have already offered the rising star.

*****

John Austin Wood

Little was known about Wood going into the camp as he earned an invite to the camp series through his play during the QBx camp the previous afternoon. It turns out that he wasn't on our radar because of an early TCU baseball commitment – which explained a lot when we saw the level of arm talent Wood possesses. His release is natural and the ball came off of his hand with a tight spiral, velocity and precision nearly every rep. We aren't sure if his future lies on the baseball diamond or on the gridiron, but after seeing his performance on Sunday, we are pretty sure that this will be Wood's decision to make as he has the skill-set to be a highly recruited quarterback.

*****

Walker Kirkland