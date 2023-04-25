Rivals.com

CINCINNATI – The fourth stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday at Winton Woods High School and the quarterback group was loaded with multi-offer recruits and future stars alike. Here's a recap of a number of the many quarterbacks that made a name for themselves on the day.

Nacari McFarland

McFarland immediately jumped out in warm-ups with his long frame, and he backed up his physical stature with a strong day through the air both downfield and in goal line settings on his way to earning Quarterback MVP honors. While he has a unique throwing motion that takes some getting used to, the ball still comes out on a line with elite ball placement. His strongest part of the day came when throwing comeback routes in the goal line setting as he was able to rocket the pigskin into the perfect spot along the sidelines for his receivers. McFarland holds one offer from New Mexico State and is receiving a lot of interest from programs in the Midwest.

*****

Cody Pagach

If I had to pick one quarterback from Sunday that had the prettiest throw, it would easily be Pagach. His smooth mechanics produced a tight spiral off the hand that allowed for elite placement, especially downfield. Pagach was deep in the conversation for a position award as he remained consistent throughout the day with textbook mechanics. Pagach currently holds offers from Pittsburgh, Washington State, Miami (Ohio), UNLV, Toledo and Western Kentucky, but I could see more entering the fold if he decides to camp this summer with various programs.

*****

Jahmeir Spain

Spain was one of the young bucks in the position group that stood out in a big way on Sunday as, despite his dual-threat classification, he was able to sling it with some of the better arms in attendance. His frame allowed him to utilize a strong delivery in the short-to-medium game that put balls right in receivers' hands off their breaks, especially in the goal-line setting. Spain's performance was good enough to earn him a Gold Ball at the end of the camp. Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Toledo and UNLV are the FBS programs that are already in the mix with an offer, but expect more to follow suit this summer.

*****

Jared Curtis

Curtis was one of the more heralded underclassmen in attendance at Sunday's Rivals Camp Series event and he didn't disappoint. The 2026 prospect was one of the better downfield throwers on the day, displaying effortless zip and pinpoint accuracy from 40-plus yards out. That zip and accuracy continued in goal-line situations as Curtis showed off good ball placement, putting the ball where receivers had the upper-hand in 1-on-1 battles on almost every rep. Curtis already boasts an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Pitt. He is certainly on his way to being one of the top prospects in his class.

*****

Sam Kaiser

Kaiser stood out in a major way with his prototypical frame and cannon for an arm. He impressed with his ability to make every level of throw with velocity and an abundance of arm talent that never seemed to slow down as the day went on. As good as Kaiser is right now, his upside is what has us excited and it could be argued that his future is as bright as any quarterback that attended the camp. Vanderbilt and Pitt have already offered and his recruitment should continue to trend upward this spring and summer.

*****

Marcus Thaxton

Thaxton has impressed every time we've seen him this offseason and the 2025 standout shined again on Sunday. He is extremely polished for a sophomore and his ability to fit passes into tight windows is really impressive. Blessed with a strong arm, Thaxton knows when to unleash the ball full speed but also knows when to throw the touch pass – a trait that many young quarterbacks with his arm strength often struggle with. New Mexico State was the first school to offer, but look for him to be a multi-offer prospect with stars next to his name when it is all said and done.

*****

Carson Boyd

Boyd showed flashes of greatness throughout the day and it is easy to see why his recruitment has really started to heat up. Blessed with arm talent and the athleticism to match, Boyd is a fit in nearly any offensive scheme due to his ability to be a dual threat quarterback or pass from the pocket in a pro style scheme. One of Boyd's most impressive traits is the pinpoint accuracy in which he throws the ball and you need to look no further than his 79-percent completion percentage and 28 touchdown passes on only 104 attempts as a sophomore. Texas A&M, West Virginia and UCF are among the programs that have already offered.

*****

Jackson Kilburg

A season after Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy produced Auburn signee Hank Brown, Kilburg is now the next quarterback up to lead the Mustangs. The rising 2025 prospect also showed an ability to throw the ball downfield with ease, but really excelled in the short-to-intermediate passing game and placing balls where wide receivers had the advantage. Currently, Kilburg has offers from UAB and Eastern Kentucky, but expect that list to grow as he continues to show off his skills this summer.

*****

Aidan Glover

Glover has an athletic frame and is one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks still available in the 2024 class. The three-star prospect showed off a smooth delivery and tremendous ball-placement during goal-line routes, particularly in the middle of the field. He also showed off a strong arm and good balance on deep throws as well. Glover's game is a lot more dynamic than what we saw on Sunday, as he's a quarterback that is also comfortable throwing on the run and making plays when the pocket breaks down. Currently, Glover has an official visit scheduled with Boston College the first week of June and has visits scheduled to Virginia and Northwestern the next two weekends.

*****

Ethan Plumb