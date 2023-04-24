CINCINNATI – The fourth stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday here in Cincinnati and plenty of top prospects were in attendance. Here's a recap of some of the top performers at the event – the prospects who earned the Cosgrove Awards.

HELLO WORLD

Havy Payne

Payne is a well known name locally and used Sunday's camp performance to say hello to the rest of the college football recruiting world. Only a sophomore in high school, Payne still has plenty of growth in front of him, but already has a skillset beyond his years. The young defensive back is an instinctive technician with incredible feet, hips and twitch out of his breaks. Payne made the most of his opportunity on the big stage and capped off his eye-opening performance with some nice interceptions on the day. Payne is currently receiving interest from Illinois, Purdue and a host of other FBS level programs. Look for him to have some offers next to his name in the near future.

SHOWTIME

NiTareon Tuggle

The man they call Nitro is also known as 'Showtime' so it's pretty fitting that this award go to him. The Georgia commit showed he is everything we hoped he would be and more through his incredible route running, ability to catch contested balls and a catch radius as impressive as his frame. While he put on a show as a receiver it became showtime when he decided to take reps at corner during 1-on-1s and was arguably one of the best coverage players in attendance. Bulldogs fans are in for a treat in a couple of years.

BUZZWORTHY

Miles Miskel

Miskel arrived at camp fresh off of receiving his first FBS offer from Akron earlier this month and created a buzz throughout the camp with people asking who he was. The track star from Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley proved capable of stretching the field with the best receivers in attendance while also proving that he can make the highlight reel catch. Look for Miskel's recruitment to heat up this spring.

LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE

Chris Durr, Jr.

I can't think of a more deserving player for this award than Durr as he is an explosive play waiting to happen every time he splits out. Durr is lightning quick, runs slippery routes and is just as likely to take the underneath route the distance as he is to take the top off for the deep ball. No matter the setting, Durr just makes plays and that is exactly why Louisville was the first Power Five program to offer him this offseason. The three-star out of Chicago currently has seven offers in total and don't be surprised if some other Power Five programs follow suit with an offer like Louisville.

SUPERMAN

Nicholas Marsh

This is a fitting award for one of the nation's top uncommitted receiver recruits as he is built like Superman and plays like it too. Marsh is a big body that makes the hard play look effortless and may be one of the most college ready receivers I have seen in the 2024 class. There is a wow factor when you see a high school receiver with the size, speed and strength of Marsh and he is the type of player capable of taking a game over and saving the day for his team. The Rivals100 receiver just dropped a top 12 of Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kansas, Penn State, UCLA, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon and Maryland.

RAISED STOCK

Zy'Marion Lang

The last time I saw Lang was in Chicago at a 7-on-7 tournament and I couldn't help but feel he was a little bit underrated at that time. A few weeks later Lang returned to the Midwest for a visit to Cincinnati and to compete at the Rivals Camp Series proving once again that he is underrated. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. I won't let it happen a third time as Lang has certainly raised his stock and is likely due for a ratings bump. The Florida receiver is pushing 20 offers including the likes of Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Indiana, Purdue, Louisville, Pitt and others.

THE DISRUPTOR

Mikeshun Beeler

We knew Beeler had a chance to be a big-time player heading into the camp, but we probably underestimated how quick he is off the ball at his size. The three-star from Chicago proved to be the ultimate disrupter on the day as he was often in the backfield before the offensive lineman could get out of his stance. Beeler currently has 10 offers with the biggest thus far coming from Nebraska. Look for his rating and recruitment to pick up some steam in the near future.

NEXT ONE UP

Khalief Canty, Jr.

This award could have just as easily been called the brick wall as he proved to be a tough matchup for the older defensive linemen. I opted for "next one up" because it is more telling of the player Canty Jr. will become – as he truly has a chance to be one of the next great linemen to come out of the Midwest. Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky are just a few of the programs that have offered the freshman from Detroit.

MR. UPSIDE

Justin Hill