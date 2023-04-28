Rivals.com

Desman Stephens

We always liked Stephens on film but there were some questions as to whether he is big enough to play linebacker at a high level or athletic enough to play safety at the Power Five level. After seeing him compete on Sunday it is safe to say that he is both, and probably less of a tweener position-wise than originally expected. Stephens entered the camp with double-digit offers from the likes of Louisville, Boston College, Duke and Purdue, with Indiana becoming the latest school to offer following the camp. Look for additional major schools to enter the mix for his services, and he is likely to get a ratings boost in the future.

Grant is a player who has impressed during in-person evaluations in the past, but Sunday is probably the best we have seen him thus far. The 2024 Chicagoland athlete proved that he could compete with the best on the big stage and had a number of wow plays. Like his recruitment, Grant's development has rocketed in the past few months and the 5.5 three-star who holds Power Five offers from Nebraska, West Virginia and Louisville could be due for a ratings bump.

We first heard about Harris from his highly recruited class of 2023 teammates Cameron Calhoun and Jermaine Mathews Jr. They promised he was a future star and that is exactly what Harris proved to be on the day. The 2025 receiver showed out on his home field with the size, speed, catch radius and the dog factor of a big-time recruit. Look for him to get a bump in his rating in our next update. Harris already has 20 offers from the likes of Michigan State, Kentucky, Illinois, Purdue and others,

It may seem odd to include a four-star Georgia commit in a stock-risers feature, but Tuggle proved to be everything we thought he could be and more on Sunday. He has a plus frame, knows how to manipulate defenders with his body while running routes, has the speed to take the top off and can catch the contested ball. The most impressive part of Tuggle's performance may have been when he flipped to corner during 1-on-1s and proved to be a natural in man coverage out of the gate. Had he played defensive back the entire camp, he would likely have been in the MVP discussion on defense as well. Odds are Tuggle makes his debut in the Rivals250 in our next rankings release, and he could even be in the five-star discussion when all is said and done.

We know Glass was big and talented, but we needed to see how athletic he was in person prior to giving him a rankings bump. Turns out he is big, talented and more athletic than advertised after a stellar performance at running back, which led to MVP honors. Listed as an athlete, Glass impressed at running back but also has the skill-set to be a standout linebacker at the next level. Look for additional Power Five schools to ramp up their recruitment and join the likes of Purdue and Kentucky with offers moving forward.

Justin Hill

It didn't take long to see why Hill's recruitment has blown up lately, and the 5.7 three-star has definitely entered the four-star conversation after Sunday's performance. Hill has the frame and length to develop into a powerful edge rusher at the college level, but the trait that makes him special is his high level of athleticism, which will also enable him to play coverage at a high level for the position in college. Hill's skill-set is unique and he is only scratching the surface of the player that he will eventually be. Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Kentucky are among the schools that have already offered.

We knew Beeler was a player from past in-person evaluations, and after Sunday's performance it is safe to say he has taken the next step in his development. Currently unrated, Beeler proved to be a Power Five caliber recruit with an explosive first step, plus frame and better than advertised athleticism. Beeler has double-digit offers, with the lone Power Five scholarship coming from Nebraska, but we expect that to change in the near future and he is definitely a recruit who will have stars next to his name in our next rankings update.

Burgess was in the four-star conversation during our previous rankings update, and Sunday's performance definitely helped his case for earning that coveted fourth star. Burgess is a raw talent with the size and athleticism to be special at the next level, and as a class of 2025 recruit he is just scratching the surface of the player he will likely be down the road. Burgess had double-digit offers heading into the camp and has since added offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Indiana and Missouri. Not only will he be in the four-star conversation moving forward, chances are that he could make his Rivals250 debut in our next rankings update.

Every school likes Evans at cornerback, and it's clear to see why after Sunday's performance. At 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, the three-star already has a college-ready body and a skill-set to match. Evans was able to run step-for-step with every receiver and was a nightmare matchup for most. His performance definitely put him in four-star consideration. NC State and Vanderbilt will get official visits this summer, with Michigan and Louisville pushing for officials as well.

Hicks had an all-around solid performance on Sunday. He was quick and shifty in individual drills. That athleticism translated well to 1-on-1 competition, where the three-star prospect won the majority of his matchups. Hicks is likely a bit underrated, based on what we saw in Cincinnati. For now, Hicks has an official set with Northwestern on June 2 and Eastern Michigan on June 16. Cincinnati is also expressing a lot of interest.

A quick first-step and a missile coming off the edge, Alexander's game really jumped out during 1-on-1 competition on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound prospect also displayed good hand technique when engaged in battle that typically gave him an advantage. As he continues to add size Alexander could develop into one of the best edge-rushers in the 2025 class. Maryland, Liberty, Miami (Oh.), and Akron are early offers for Alexander, who is also drawing power five interest from North Carolina and Florida State.

Jon Adair

At 6-foot-5, 275-pounds, Adair is a well-built offensive lineman that showed off tremendous upper-body power and lateral movement during Sunday's action. His skill-set shined during 1-on-1 competition, where he won virtually every rep and didn't seem to break a sweat against top-level competition. Missouri and Kentucky are notable early offers for Adair, but expect that list to grow tremendously in the coming months.

After showing up and impressing at Saturday's combine, Sowells returned to Sunday's camp and continued to turn heads with his performance. At 6-foot-3, 292-pounds, Sowells was a brick wall at the center position, showing off his quick feet and 35-inch arms to keep defenders at bay throughout the day. Louisville, Indiana State and Eastern Kentucky are early offers for Sowells, who is already garnering more interest from Power Five programs.

The Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy offensive tackle displayed his strong, wide frame on Sunday morning and used his 6-foot-6, 280-pound strength to his advantage during the whole session. His older brother, Mercer, has most of the recruiting attention, but Charlton showed on Sunday that he is more than worthy of a hotly contested recruitment himself. His mobility could improve, but Luniewski should be able to display some versatility in the interior at the next level. Currently unranked, Luniewski is well on his way to scratching the surface toward being ranked in the next update.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy offensive tackle Mercer Luniewski was one of the more intriguing names in the early session on Sunday, and he lived up to his billing with his agile play at tackle in handling some of the camp's top edge rushers. On his way to earning the offensive line MVP honor, Luniewski faced a variety of pass rushers and not many were able to slip past his combination of strength and bend off the edge. Currently unranked, Luniewski's recruitment has taken off with some Power Five programs entering the mix. A high ranking in the state rankings of Ohio could be in store.

The West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West 2025 defensive end worked out at tight end on Sunday afternoon, and he used his massive 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame to perfection in the pass-catching game. His length allowed him to tower over defenders and utilize his strong hands to bring down high-pointed passes. His physicality could have been used more to his advantage, but his route tree to create separation was surprisingly strong for someone his age. Currently unranked, Gilbert will be a fascinating topic during the next rankings meetings.

