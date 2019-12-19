Rivals.com

The Rivals Camp Series will be back in 2020, and this season's events will be biggest in history.

Players attending Rivals Camps – considered the premier events in the country – receive instruction from top former NFL and college players and coaches and then compete in one-on-one drills. Players who have attended Rivals camps comprise a Who’s Who in the football world. Current NFL players Jalen Ramsey, Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley and Heisman Trophy winners Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow attended a Rivals camp, as did 35 first-round draft picks from the past two NFL drafts.

The Rivals Combines, for players graduating in 2021-24, are held on Saturdays before camps in most cities. Players will record times in the key football testing areas: 40-yard dash, Shuttle Run, 3-Cone Drill, Vertical Jump and Broad Jump. All players will receive a Rivals profile, and top combine performers will have an opportunity to earn an invitation to a Rivals Camp. Top combine performers in Nashville and Indianapolis will earn a camp spot to a regional camp. Participation is free for athletes. NCSA, the top recruiting service in the country, will be on site to help explain the recruiting process to players and parents. Rivals was the first digital company to recognize the need for in-depth recruiting coverage and to supply it nationally. Rivals revolutionized recruiting coverage as the first organization to provide innovative features like national player rankings, online video highlights, a searchable player-profile database, official visit lists, recruited-by-coach tracking and more. Gatorade returns as the official hydration partner of the camps and combines. Other partners for 2020 include VKTry Insoles, Augusta Sportswear, Dave & Buster's, Hotelplanner.com, Shocase Sports and Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

Rivals Camps Date City Location Feb. 9

Miami Ted Hendricks Stad

Feb. 16

Orlando Celebration HS

Feb. 23

Houston C.E. King HS

March 1

Los Angeles

East L.A. College

March 8

New Orleans

East Jefferson HS

March 15

Dallas Coppell HS

March 22

Atlanta Sprayberry HS

March 29

Charlotte Nation Ford HS

April 5

Washington DC/Virginia

Centreville HS

April 26

Columbus Westerville North HS

May 3

New Jersey

Franklin HS

May 17

Chicago Maine South HS

TBA Five Star Challenge





FAQs

Who can attend the Rivals Camp Series event?

Rivals Camps and Rivals Combines are a series of 12 regional camps and 14 combines. The camps are geared toward current juniors, but sophomores and freshmen are eligible. Top performers could qualify for a spot in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, an annual event that has been held at NFL stadiums such as Chicago’s Soldier Field, Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Combines are geared toward freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Top performers at a combine could earn an invitation to attend the camp the following day in the same city.

What is the cost to attend the Rivals Camp Series?

Rivals Camps and Rivals Combines are free. Prospects must provide their own transportation to events.

How can a player register for a Rivals Camp?

Coaches or players who would like to nominate a player can do so at the following link: https://n.rivals.com/underclassman_form. Over the coming months, if anything changes, new offers, significant updates, then please update us with this information in a brief email to info@rivalscamps.com. Only players who receive a code from a Rivals analyst can sign up. There will be no walk-ups at camps. Some spots will be awarded to top performers at the Rivals Combines.

How can a player register for the Rivals Combine?

Players can sign up for a Combine by clicking on the register link in the schedule. Advance registration is strongly suggested. Walk-ups are likely to be allowed to participate after the registered players have competed. Fast Pass: Players can purchase a Combine Fast Pass to bypass all waiting areas and instantly access the field. $20 Fast Passes are available for each combine. No refunds.

What happens at a Rivals Camp?

Players have their photo taken and do media interviews. After a dynamic warmup, players do position-specific drills (QBs, RBs, WR/TEs, OLs, DLs, LBs and DBs) with highly qualified and experienced coaches to work individually on football skills and techniques and then do one-on-ones. The one-on-ones are the highlight of the camp, during which WRs will go against DBs, RBs square off with LBs and OLs battle DLs. QBs will alternate throwing to WRs and RBs at different times. Only credentialed Rivals media and publishers will be allowed on the field. Parents and high school coaches must view the camp from the stands.

What happens at a Rivals Combine?

Players have an opportunity to have their times recorded in all the key football testing areas. Players will be timed in the 40-Yard Dash, Shuttle Run (tests athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion), 3-Cone Drill (tests athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed), Vertical Jump (measures lower-body explosion and power) and Broad Jump (tests athlete’s lower-body explosion and strength). All players who test at a Rivals Combine will receive a Rivals profile, so each player will have his picture taken and height and weight measured.

What are the player benefits for players attending a Rivals Camp?

Players participating will be given the chance to earn national exposure from Rivals.com by competing against the best. Video and action photos will be taken, players will be evaluated by numerous Rivals.com analysts at each event and athletes will learn more about what it takes to compete at the highest level and gauge their current abilities against others at the same position.

What are the player benefits for players attending a Rivals Combine?

In addition to receiving a Rivals profile, players who have recorded times from a reputable combine have a leg up when discussing scholarship opportunities with colleges. NCSA, the top recruiting service in the country, will be on site to help explain the recruiting process to players and parents. In addition, top performers at each combine will be invited to participate in the Rivals Camp the following day in the same city. Top performers at the Nashville and Indianapolis combines will receive a camp invite to a regional camp.



What should players bring to the Camp?

Players participating in the Rivals Camp will need to bring a pair of cleats and mouth guard. Gatorade will provide hydration; players are encouraged to eat a healthy breakfast the morning of the camp.

What should players bring to the Combine?

Players participating in the Rivals Combine need to bring a pair of cleats. No track cleats are allowed. Gatorade will provide hydration; players are encouraged to eat a healthy breakfast the morning of the camp.

If a player is already being recruited, should he still attend the camp?

Yes. A Rivals Camp is a tremendous way to attract attention of schools from the around the country who will be reading articles and watching video on Rivals.com. The camp also is a great way to be coached by some of the best, improve your technique and compete against top players from your area. Players might qualify to earn a spot in our prestigious national camp and show our analysts and college coaches around the country that they are competitors.

What level of competition should the player expect at the camp?

Players at the Rivals Camp should expect to go against the very best in their region. Rivals.com is the biggest and best recruiting website in the country and top prospects are always trying to improve their ranking as well as their stock with college recruiters. Colleges cannot attend the camps, per NCAA rules, so they view the action through the stories and lists written by our analysts and the video shot by our videographers. The best of the best will be attending these events.

Would a poor performance at the camp hurt a player's ability to be recruited?

A poor performance at a Rivals Camp will not hurt your ability to be recruited, as our team of writers focus on the top performers at each event. However, we provide no promises when it comes to our national rankings and we expect some players to raise their stock with our analysts, while the stock of others could drop. However, the instruction a player receives at the camp and the opportunity to gauge his current skill-set against the very best is what makes these camps invaluable. We have a saying in the camp business - "you can't get better sitting at home" - and we expect the best of the best to want to prove they belong in that select company.

Will attending a Camp or Combine potentially help a player be recruited?

Yes. A good performance at a Rivals Camp or posting top times at the Rivals Combine can certainly help your ability to be recruited. We have seen interest from colleges increase dramatically for prospects that do well at Rivals camps and combines.

Who can I contact for more information?