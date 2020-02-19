One of the camp's top overall performers, the Rivals100 defensive lineman was doing the "Gator Chomp" all over the field on Sunday, so much so that some other prospects thought he was committed. He made it clear that he's going to be a regular in Gainesville in the coming months. "I'm planning on being at their spring game," Adeleye said. "I know they have unofficials lined up in March as well, so I plan on being there for both occasions. "I mean, top 10 in education and top 10 in football two years in a row. It speaks for itself."

*****

Williams already has an official visit date locked in with the Gators and it's eight months away, when UF hosts LSU. Williams said his interest in Florida stems from his relationship with head coach Dan Mullen as well as the school's improved passing offense. "Sitting down and talking to coach Mullen helped me learn a lot about the program and what they are trying to do. They threw the ball a lot this year and really spread it out to their wide receivers."

*****

A massive body on the defensive line, Watson has grown up watching football in Florida and is well aware of the school's tradition. He thinks the Gators are on the verge of returning to their glory days. "It's the history, and it looks like they are getting back to that, like the Tim Tebow days," Watson said. "Coach Mullen, he's switching it around and getting back to where it used to be. I feel like they're going to be competing for a national title here in the future."

*****

Langston is from nearby Ocala and has actually already been committed to Florida once as a recruit, a pledge that lasted six months from December 2018 through May 2019. So, could he jump back on board with Florida soon? "I've had the relationship with the coaches there since my freshman year and not much has changed," Langston said. "The coaches there are like a family and that's how they run the program. I'll be back up there for a visit again next month to see everyone."

*****

A potential five-star in the class of 2022, Singletary is already very high on the Gators and said on Sunday that they are on top of his list of options. Singletary has been a regular on campus and said he will be back several times and could commit as early as this spring. National Signing Day 2022 is still a long way off, but the Gators are in a good position here. "They show the most love," Singletary said. "Try to get me down every chance that they get. Just so much love Just the unconditional love, and it's so close to home, so I already feel the environment. Every time I go down, it just feels as a home already."

*****

Another elite 2022 in-state prospect, McCall has options to play on both sides of the ball at the next level. But the Gators like him at defensive back and he admits he's drawn to the school's "DBU" tradition. "Florida has been hitting me really hard," McCall said. "Their coaching staff makes you want to come there. (Cornerbacks) coach (Torrian) Gray and (assistant) coach (Keiwan) Ratliff and all the coaches and I have a great relationship."

*****

Booker moved to Florida to attend IMG Academy from the Northeast, and he has fallen in love with what the Gators have to offer. With an elite offer list and a strong showing at Sunday's camp, Florida is in a good position heading forward. "I like Dan Mullen a lot," Booker said. "I like how he's bringing it back up. They always had good recruiting classes, but their coaching wasn't there and I'm starting to see that coach Mullen is turning it around and picking it back up."

*****