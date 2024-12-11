National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 22 Missouri

National Signing Day has come and gone and while the 2025 class is not finished since there is a late signing period in February as well, most of the action happened last week.
Rivals is breaking down each Top 25 recruiting class and we continue here with No. 22 Missouri.
WHAT WENT RIGHT ...
Missouri pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the cycle when it landed five-star defensive end Javion Hilson out of Florida. The talented pass rusher backed off his pledge to Alabama last January and had been linked to several programs down the stretch including Michigan. In the end, he signed with the Tigers giving them back-to-back recruiting classes with a five-star defensive lineman.
WHAT WENT WRONG ...
Missouri suffered some notable decommitments this cycle. Offensive lineman JuJu Marks and wide receiver Jayvon Boggs were tough to lose. But the worst of all was high four-star offensive lineman Lamont Rogers. The Texas native elected to stay home, flipping to Texas A&M last week.
PARTING PREDICTION
Marquise Davis will make an impact as a freshman. The Ohio four-star running back flipped to Missouri from Kentucky a couple days before National Signing Day. It was a significant blow for the Wildcats and a huge gain for the Tigers. Davis is a three-down back that is physically ready to see the field in the SEC as a freshman. Tigers fans will get to know him quickly.