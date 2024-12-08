National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 6 LSU

National Signing Day has come and gone and while the 2025 class is not finished since there is a late signing period in February as well, most of the action happened this week.
Rivals is breaking down each Top 25 recruiting class and we continue here with No. 6 LSU.
MORE TIGERS: LSU's 2025 recruiting class
MORE TEAM SPOTLIGHTS: No. 1 Oregon | No. 2 Texas | No. 3 Georgia | No. 4 Ohio State | No. 5 Alabama
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Grading the ACC | Grading the Big 12 | Grading the Big Ten | Grading the SEC | Gorney Awards | Winners and Losers | Who will be the team recruiting champ? | Who's left for the 2025 class? | Auburn beats Bama in-state | Ranking the top Group of Five signees | LSU's Kelly vents about NIL world | Live Blog | Announcement Guide
TRANSFER PORTAL OPENS MONDAY: Offensive transfers available | Defensive transfers available
WHAT WENT RIGHT ...
Brian Kelly and this LSU staff have been able to put a fence around Louisiana since their arrival, and this cycle is bringing several of the state's best to Baton Rouge. That group is highlighted by five-star RB Harlem Berry and RB JT Lindsey, who has been stellar as a senior. The Tigers also added five-star firepower to the OL in the form of Solomon Thomas, who flipped from Florida State on Signing Day, and Tyler Miller, who stuck with LSU despite late run from Ole Miss. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker is also bringing a devastating quartet of talent to the LSU linebacking corps by way of Jaiden Braker, Keylan Moses, Charles Ross and Zach Weeks, who reclassified and inked with the Tigers.
WHAT WENT WRONG ...
It was a tumultuous finish to the 2025 cycle for the Tigers. Five-star QB Bryce Underwood flipped to Michigan; four-star CB Kade Phillips opted to flip back to Texas; four-star WR Derek Meadows flipped to rival Alabama and three-star TE Mike Tyler inked with South Carolina late.
PARTING PREDICTION
Four-star OL Brett Bordelon often gets overlooked in this LSU class, but we predict the legacy recruit will be a starter on the Tigers' offensive line before the end of his first season in Baton Rouge. Bordelon was the first recruit to jump-start this 2025 class almost two years ago. The four-star prospect has been a pillar of consistency as an anchor for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman since he was a sophomore blocking Arch Manning's blindside. He has the skill-set, the bloodline, and the drive to start for LSU shortly after arriving on campus.