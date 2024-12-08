National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 10 Tennessee

National Signing Day has come and gone and while the 2025 class is not finished since there is a late signing period in February as well, most of the action happened this week.
Rivals is breaking down each Top 25 recruiting class and we continue here with No. 10 Tennessee.
WHAT WENT RIGHT ...
The Vols inked another top-10 class that is headlined by five-star OT David Sanders Jr., the highest-ranked OL recruit ever signed by this storied football program. Sanders, who sits No. 4 in the Rivals250, is behind only Nico Iamaleava, Bryce Brown and Eric Berry as the highest-ranked prospects to ever sign with Tennessee. Sanders' Thursday signature bolstered a class that included flips from four-star DB flip Timothy Merritt, four-star RB Daune Morris and three-star LB Jadon Perlotte, as well as a much-anticipated signature from top-100 DL Isaiah Campbell.
WHAT WENT WRONG ...
Three-star DL Darrion Smith had been flirting with Auburn shortly afterhe gave the Vols a verbal over the summer. On National Signing Day, Smith made his flip official. Four-star DB Lagonza Hayward signed with Florida after ending a fourth-month long pledge to the Vols three days earlier. Four-star CB Onis Konanbanny also did not ink with Tennessee on Wednesday and plans to sign in February.
PARTING PREDICTION
It won't be long before we see a transcendent talent like David Sanders Jr. on the field for Tennessee. The highest-ranked OL signee in program history, Sanders will compete for a spot up front this spring and summer, and we anticipate the elite prospect will quickly carve out a starting role. Having watched Sanders in action as a senior this fall, he is one of the most sure bets at a premium position in this cycle.