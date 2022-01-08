Four-star safety Daniel Martin rolls with Vanderbilt
THE SITUATION
SAN ANTONIO – The decision was weighing on Daniel Martin for some time.
The four-star hybrid safety/linebacker from Marietta (Ga.) High School has been close to making his college decision several times over the course of the fall but took advantage of the All-American Bowl’s stage to reveal he was heading to Vanderbilt.
Martin, the nation’s No. 28 safety, pledged to the Commodores over Oregon and Florida State. The Peach State product returned to Nashville the weekend before the early signing window. Clark Lea and his staff have been recruiting Martin longer and harder than the pack.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
“They really contacted me. Even the O-line coach (AJ Blazek) calls me and texts me. Coach Lea is building a great, successful program and what they’re building there is amazing.”
“They know what they want. They’re not bringing in kids that want to transfer like most teams or players going from team to team, and I like that. I like everything there.”
“I don’t want to be somewhere that I’m not wanted or somewhere that doesn’t treat me like family. They do and that played a big part (in my recruitment).”
RIVALS' REACTION
At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Martin crosstrains at both safety and linebacker and in positionless football offers the opportunity to play in the box and near the line of scrimmage as well as drop back in coverage. He shined during the Rivals Camp Series and again turned heads with his performances in San Antonio. Martin’s has a massive wingspan and can disrupt passing lanes in coverage. He also can also make plays sideline to sideline and put heat on the quarterback.
