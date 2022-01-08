Four-star safety Daniel Martin rolls with Vanderbilt

THE SITUATION

SAN ANTONIO – The decision was weighing on Daniel Martin for some time. The four-star hybrid safety/linebacker from Marietta (Ga.) High School has been close to making his college decision several times over the course of the fall but took advantage of the All-American Bowl’s stage to reveal he was heading to Vanderbilt. Martin, the nation’s No. 28 safety, pledged to the Commodores over Oregon and Florida State. The Peach State product returned to Nashville the weekend before the early signing window. Clark Lea and his staff have been recruiting Martin longer and harder than the pack.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“They really contacted me. Even the O-line coach (AJ Blazek) calls me and texts me. Coach Lea is building a great, successful program and what they’re building there is amazing.” “They know what they want. They’re not bringing in kids that want to transfer like most teams or players going from team to team, and I like that. I like everything there.” “I don’t want to be somewhere that I’m not wanted or somewhere that doesn’t treat me like family. They do and that played a big part (in my recruitment).”

RIVALS' REACTION