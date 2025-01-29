Four-star TE Carson Sneed still committed but others are coming

Four-star running back KJ Edwards is ranked No. 34 in the 2026 Rivals250 and looks to be leaning toward Texas.
Four-star tight end Kaiden Prothro is currently ranked No. 40 in the 2026 Rivals250.
QB Mark Gronowski had the option of entering the NFL Draft but decided to spend his final year playing for Iowa.
More from the five-star TE on his visit back Oregon inside
Vince Spafford is among the early commitments for UGA, which is off and running already with the 2026 class.
Four-star running back KJ Edwards is ranked No. 34 in the 2026 Rivals250 and looks to be leaning toward Texas.
Four-star tight end Kaiden Prothro is currently ranked No. 40 in the 2026 Rivals250.
QB Mark Gronowski had the option of entering the NFL Draft but decided to spend his final year playing for Iowa.