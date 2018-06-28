Rivals250 defensive end Adisa Isaac has been making some progress in his recruitment this offseason and has take plenty of visits. During registration at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie star explained which schools are recruiting him the best and where his next visit will be.

MORE FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE: LIVE COVERAGE | Offensive roster | Defensive roster | All-Lobby team | Next to commit | Five who could flip | Farrell's storylines | Best Five-Star Challenge performance ever? | Which QB will shine brightest? | Who will improve stock the most? | Who has the most to prove? | Full Rivals Camp Series coverage