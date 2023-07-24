"I mean, it just proves that, like, Georgia's Linebacker U, honestly," Williams told Jed May of UGASports.com in the spring . "I mean, it really plays a factor in where you want to go, honestly. Because it's a development process. So you see that those guys have developed into great linebackers so you know as a linebacker you want to be great."

Williams opted for the SEC powerhouse and reigning national champions over an offer sheet that featured more than 30 programs. Oregon was the runner-up for the elite backer, and the Ducks were viewed as the favorite for large stretches of the recruitment.

Georgia has successfully added one of the nation's elite defensive prospects to an already impressive recruiting haul. Five-star Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge linebacker Justin Williams announced his pledge to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Monday evening.

Alabama and Texas were also among those in the mix for Williams, who has instant-impact ability on the next level. The star linebacker is set to pair with high school teammate and fellow Rivals100 prospect Joseph Jonah-Ajonye in Athens.

"(Justin) is like a brother to me," Jonah-Ajonye told Rivals of Williams. "He's the number one linebacker in the nation. So not only will he help our recruiting class, but his skill is also going to help us win more natty's."

Going into Texas and winning a national recruitment of the caliber that Williams speaks volumes to the program that Smart has built at his alma mater. The Bulldogs are a legitimate threat to land any prospect that they target on the trail.

As a junior, Williams stuffed the stat sheet with nearly 100 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He is a multi-sport athlete that also competes in track, where has recorded a verified 11.01 100-meter time and put his athleticism and speed on display.

Williams has college-ready size at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with good length for the position. He demonstrates impressive read-and-react ability, gets sideline-to-sideline in a hurry and possesses the speed to track down ball carriers in the open field.

The five-star has the versatility to drop back into coverage and play the pass as well as fill gaps and stuff the run. He is strong at the point of attack, evades blockers and is a sure, sound tackler. Williams is a first-team all-state defender and features long-term NFL Draft upside.

Rivals ranks Justin Williams as the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle ahead of his senior season in the Greater Houston Area. He is the No. 1 inside linebacker nationally and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Texas.

