Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Top available TEs in the portal

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, with some schools pretty much signing their entire 2021 class. But with the transfer portal becoming a bigger part of the college football landscape every year, several coaches talked about saving spots for incoming transfers. So who is still available? We take a look at the top uncommitted tight ends currently in the transfer portal. RELATED STORIES: Ten best available QBs in the portal | Ten best available RBs in the portal | Ten best available WRs in portal

TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL

*****

As a recruit: A national recruit from early in his high school career, Gilbert shocked the recruiting world when he committed to LSU over Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and several others. Stats: Gilbert stepped right into the lineup this season as a true freshman and quickly became one of the Tigers biggest offensive weapons. Through eight games, he had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Eligibility remaining: Four seasons Farrell's Take: This is about as good as it gets when you’re talking about an impact player in the portal. He can play WR or TE, has looked great at LSU in his first year and had the ceiling of a Kyle Pitts at the college level. He’ll be going to a national title contender I’m sure and will be an instant difference maker if used properly.

*****

As a recruit: Calcaterra had offers from coast-to-coast and as a high school All-American had his choice of schools. He ended up choosing Oklahoma during the spring of his junior year, thanks to a strong pitch from then offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley. Stats: Calcaterra had a breakout year in 2018, catching 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns while earning All-Big 12 honors. He came into 2019 with big expectations, but he played in just five games while dealing with concussion issues. He ended up taking a medial retirement late last year due to the same concussions. He decided to resume his career in 2020 and entered the portal, initially committing to Auburn, but backed off that pledge after Gus Malzahn was fired. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Calcaterra was a big tight end out of high school with a great frame and a kid who could have played a few positions if needed. He had a great year in 2018 but concussions are a serious issue. It’s unclear how healthy he will be and if he’ll be cleared but he’s a very interesting option for someone. He clearly has high Power Five talent.

*****

As a recruit: Hackett committed to Syracuse over Minnesota.

Stats: Over three seasons with the Orange, Hackett had 37 catches for 311 yards and nine touchdowns.

Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Hackett is a solid pass catcher so finding a home back in Florida or down south at the low Power Five or high Group of Five level isn’t out of the question.

*****

As a recruit: Mathis had a national list of offers and committed to Ole Miss on NSD over Michigan.

Stats: Mathis didn't last long at Ole Miss and transferred back home to Tampa to play for USF. Over three seasons with the Bulls, he had 18 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Eligibility remaining: One season

Farrell's Take: Mathis hasn’t been as productive as expected so a lower level, perhaps FCS, might be needed to make that impact. He’s athletic and has size but hasn’t put it together.



*****

As a recruit: Imatorbhebhe had a pretty unique recruitment, first committing to Missouri, only to have a change of heart and later ended up committing and signing with Florida. He would never suit up for the Gators, though, electing to transfer to join his brother Josh, a member of the 2016 class, at USC. He transferred again prior to the 2020 season to play with Josh again at Illinois. Stats: Imatorbhebhe broke into the lineup in 2016, catching 17 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns. Most expected Imatorbhebhe to be a star in 2017, but that's when injuries began to derail his career. He finished that season with eight catches for 144 yards. That would be the last time he would suit up for the Trojans as he missed all of 2018 and 2019 with injuries. After being granted a sixth year of eligibility, Imatorbhehe entered the transfer portal and quickly landed at Illinois, where he caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Farrell's Take: Imatorbhebhe has always had skill but this is quite a few stops on the way and he hasn’t had a really solid season. He has to be running out of Power Five options and should probably take a steep dip down in competition to make a final impact.

As a recruit: Jones jumped on the chance to sign with Mississippi State as the Bulldogs were his only major offer as a post-grad recruit.

Stats: Jones took a few years to develop but became a target over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, catching 10 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. He opted out in 2020.

Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Jones is huge but he hasn’t added the speed expected or become a weapon. He’ll likely land at a Group of Five school or as a high risk take for one of the North Carolina Power Five schools.

*****

As a recruit: Pope committed to the Vols over Nebraska.

Stats: Pope has struggled with injuries over his career and had seven catches for 85 yards before missing the 2020 season and entering the portal.

Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Pope has been hampered by injuries and there likely won’t be a ton of teams looking to take a chance on him unless it’s a lower level.

*****

As a recruit: Lowe got on the national radar catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence as an underclassman. He committed to the Vols over Notre Dame, Auburn and others.

Stats: Lowe never found a role with the Vols and didn't record a catch during his time in Knoxville.

Eligibility remaining: Four seasons

Farrell's Take: Lowe was a beast at times in high school and he’s intriguing with his size and athleticism but his lack of playing time is puzzling. I see a lower level in his future.

*****

OTHER PLAYERS IN THE PORTAL