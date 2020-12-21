Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Ten best available QBs in the portal

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, with some schools pretty much signing their entire 2021 class. But with the transfer portal becoming a bigger part of the college football landscape every year, several coaches talked about saving spots for incoming transfers. So who is still available? We take a look at the top uncommitted quarterbacks currently in the transfer portal. RELATED STORY: Top remaining unsigned QBs in 2021 class TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL

As a recruit: Coan committed to Wisconsin over Boston College, Indiana and others. Stats: Coan became the Badgers' full-time starter in 2019, but he missed all of 2020 after suffering a preseason foot injury. Over 22 career games, Coan threw for 3,278 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had five rushing touchdowns. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Coan had his moments at Wisconsin but was more of a game manager than anything with that rushing attack so he needs to find a home where he’s not asked to sling the ball 40 times a game.

*****

As a recruit: Guarantano chose Tennessee over a national list of offers, including Ohio State. Stats: Guarantano passed for 6,174 yards and 38 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He also had five rushing touchdowns Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: He hasn’t been as horrible as Vols fans think but he hasn’t had a ton of success either, especially in the win column. How about heading back to New Jersey and playing for Rutgers? That would be interesting.

*****

As a recruit: Hooker committed to Virginia Tech over a long list of offers that included N.C. State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and others. Stats: Hooker went in and out of the starting lineup over the last two seasons with the Hokies, throwing for 2,894 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns. Eligibility remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: It seems like Hooker has been around forever but with the NCAA extra year of eligibility he could be the quarterback of the future for someone. He’s a solid passer and runner, and a dual-threat option will fit him well at the Group of Five level.

*****

As a recruit: Mordecai committed to Oklahoma over Texas Tech, Northwestern and several others. Stats: Mordecai spent his Sooners career as a reserve, throwing for 639 yards, four touchdowns and one interception over three seasons. Eligibility remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: We don’t have much to go on with Mordecai beyond mop-up duty but he did learn a few things under Lincoln Riley and that’s not a bad thing. He can be a Group of Five starter with ease.

*****

As a recruit: Gunnell initially committed to Texas A&M but followed Kevin Sumlin to Arizona, committing during the early signing period in 2018. Stats: Gunnell saw the field as a true freshman before taking over as the full-time stater in 2020. Over 12 games, he threw for 1,864 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Eligibility remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: Gunnell has talent and is a Power Five starter to me. He’s been amazingly loyal to Kevin Sumlin and Leo Mazzone so let’s see where they land. He’s been about what we expected, a solid-but-not-spectacular starter.

*****

As a recruit: Brice committed to Clemson over Michigan State, Oregon and several others. After spending three seasons with the Tigers, he transferred to Duke for the 2020 season. Stats: Brice was a career backup during his time with the Tigers, but stepped into a starting role with the Blue Devils in 2020. Over 34 career games, he had 3,185 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He has also rushed for 280 yards and two scores. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: It got ugly at times this season for Brice who has Power Five talent but might want to take it down to Group of Five at this stage. He made some poor decisions this season which is unlike him but he didn’t have a lot of talent around him.

*****

As a recruit: Robison committed to Oklahoma early in his high school career over Oklahoma State, Houston and several others. He transferred to Florida Atlantic. Stats: Robison never played at Oklahoma but threw for 6,241 yards with 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in two seasons at FAU under then-coach Lane Kiffin. He didn't play at all in 2020 Eligibility left: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Robison is a good one who will probably take a hop up in competition to Power Five based on his development under Kiffin. He could be a stat stuffer in a pass-happy offense.

*****

As a recruit: O'Brien committed to Nebraska over Texas Tech, Colorado and others. He transferred to Colorado State after two seasons. Stats: After barely playing with the Huskers, O'Brien became a starter for the Rams in 2019, only to go back to being mostly a reserve in 2020. Over 17 career games he has 3,586 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has four rushing touchdowns. Eligibility left: One season Farrell's Take: He should probably land at Group of Five in a lateral move here and there’s not a ton to his game. He is a solid game manager but needs a team where he can play with a lead.

*****

As a recruit: Lomardi committed to Michigan State over offers from Iowa, Iowa State and several others. Stats: Lombardi saw action over three different seasons with the Spartans, including as the team's full-time starter in 2020. He threw for 1,902 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while also rushing for 166 yards. Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Lombardi showed flashes of talent in his time with the Spartans but made too many mistakes and was set to be a backup. He will probably have to drop down to the Group of Five level to find a starting job.

*****

As a recruit: Pass committed to Louisville and despite a late push from Auburn and others, he stuck with the Cardinals. Stats: Pass was mostly a backup in his time with the Cardinals, except when he started several games in 2018. He had 2,545 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as well as five rushing touchdowns over five seasons. Eligibility left: One season Farrell's Take: Pass is a huge kid who can run but isn’t the most accurate passer and needs to find an offense that can allow him to run zone read and use his legs to make plays.

*****

Other names in the portal