Wisconsin has one of the best lines in college football and it’s basically built on one four-star coming out of high school and a bunch of three-stars.



Still, the Wisconsin coaching staff could be the best in the country at developing offensive linemen from high school projects or underrated recruits to outstanding players who have real shots at making the NFL.

So what happens when Wisconsin adds a commitment such as 2020 four-star Trey Wedig from Wales (Wisc.) Kettle Moraine, who is already considered one of the top offensive tackles in his class? The 6-foot-7, 302-pound four-star rated No. 10 at his position and has a chance to move even higher.

In Rivals.com’s history dating back to 2002, only two recruits who picked the Badgers were rated higher than Wedig – four-star Logan Brown in this recruiting class and five-star Josh Oglesby in the 2007 class.

Wedig had offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC and others. He turned them all down to play for the Badgers.

How huge could his addition be in the coming years?