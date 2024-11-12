2027 OT Jimmy Kalis reflects on busy fall visit schedule

It has been a busy fall for rising 2027 offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis out of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh.

In addition to competing in his sophomore season with the Vikings, Kalis has been doing a lot of traveling throughout the 2024 college football season. He has taken visits to Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Ohio State and Ole Miss over the past couple of months.

He concluded his fall slate with an in-state trip to Happy Valley this past weekend. Kalis was able to take in the atmosphere at Penn State's traditional "White Out" game, as he watched the Nittany Lions dominate Washington by a final score of 35-6.

Prior to that, he was in Knoxville for Tennessee's 28-18 victory over Kentucky on Nov. 2.

Kalis spoke to Rivals to detail his most recent trips, reflect on his overall visit schedule, discuss what is next for him and more.