Recruiting Rumor Mill: Feedback keeps rolling in after big visit weekend

Jordan Allen (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

So much is coming out after a huge weekend of visits and news that a second Recruiting Rumor Mill is here.

Penn State is high on Abrams’ list especially after seeing the White Out game in person as the football side of things impressed him but so did the atmosphere and the fans in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions do have an edge with the 2026 linebacker from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh especially since Penn State recruits the state of Maryland so well but Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and Michigan State are high as well.

The high three-star receiver from Buford, Ga., has been committed to Louisville since April but Allen was one of many top recruits to see Georgia Tech upset Miami in person last weekend. He loved watching the defense handle Miami QB Cam Ward and then was impressed with the Yellow Jackets’ offense despite some injuries. No flip has happened yet but Georgia Tech is making this one interesting.

Penn State, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Syracuse, Baylor and UCF is the lead group for Alston and a weekend trip to Columbia to see the Tigers’ stunning win over Oklahoma definitely helped the SEC school. The 2026 three-star receiver from Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore spent a ton of time with coach Eli Drinkwitz and position coach Jacob Peeler and that left a lasting impression.

In the end, Tennessee could be tough to beat for the 2027 four-star athlete from Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy but a weekend visit to Ole Miss has Bowman thinking. He loved the “electric atmosphere” as the Rebels took down Georgia and – of course – the coaches told him to ‘Come To The Sip.’ Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Indiana are the lead group.

There has been a lot of talk around Mississippi State when it comes to Bush but Miami, Ole Miss, Virginia and Cincinnati should be watched as well and Missouri make tremendous strides after his weekend visit. The Tigers could be moving up really fast for the 2026 three-star linebacker from Theodore, Ala. Coach Eli Drinkwitz told Bush he’s the top 2026 prospect on their board and he spent a ton of time with a bunch of assistants as Missouri backed up its interest with time spent.

Washington, Minnesota and Louisville are three others involved with Cherry but another great trip to Indiana definitely has the Hoosiers high on his list. The 2026 three-star defensive end from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove loved the sold-out atmosphere and a great game between the Hoosiers and Michigan as Indiana is stunningly 10-0.

The 2026 four-star safety from Newnan, Ga., had a better-than-expected time at Georgia Tech over the weekend and “if something happens” with his South Carolina commitment then the Yellow Jackets will be a very serious contender. Colton loved the game, the atmosphere and how the coaches keep coming him even though he’s pledged to the Gamecocks.

Miami has been tagged as the front-runner for the 2026 five-star athlete from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna and that could definitely be the case - especially if the Hurricanes keep playing so well - but Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State and Penn State remain contenders. Cooper was in Columbus over the weekend and the Buckeyes’ dominance over Purdue definitely stood out. An early and quick commitment to Georgia didn’t work out but the Bulldogs definitely remain a legit contender here.

Texas remains one of two top contenders for the 2026 four-star receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and the Longhorns’ explosive offense definitely stood out on Dixon-Wyatt’s visit last weekend. For the longest time, Texas has been a big standout for the Mater Dei four-star receiver and Ohio State is also up there as well as the Buckeyes have impressed him plus teammate Chris Henry is already committed there.

Penn State was high for Eziuka before his weekend visit and the Nittany Lions remain really high after being on campus for the White Out game as the coaching staff shows a ton of interest and is always in communication. Kentucky, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan State and Wisconsin are the others to watch but Penn State will be one of the top programs throughout for the 2026 offensive guard from Novi (Mich.) Detroit Catholic Central.

When Franklin got to Ole Miss this past weekend, staffer Enrique Davis greeted him and then pointed him in the direction of position coach Kevin Smith as both coaches treated him like family and left a lasting impression on the 2026 running back from Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First. The Rebels are definitely catching Franklin’s attention early on along with South Carolina, North Carolina and Yale.

The high three-star North Carolina commit was at Georgia Tech over the weekend to see its upset over Miami, loved how the Yellow Jackets played on both sides of the ball and the message to him is that “there is always a spot” for him in this recruiting class. Still, the Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian School standout remains solid with the Tar Heels.

Indiana’s success this season has stood out to Hicks but even more important has been coach Curt Cignetti’s attitude toward building the Hoosiers into a national power. The 2026 three-star cornerback from Indianapolis (Ind.) Decatur Central is definitely high on the Hoosiers along with Cincinnati and Northwestern so far.

Michigan has been the early program to watch in Hiter’s recruitment but the Tennessee coaching staff made it clear he’s the “top priority” in the 2026 class during a weekend visit to Knoxville. The Wolverines, Volunteers, Penn State, Georgia and Ohio State round out his top five and the 2026 high four-star running back from Mineral (Va.) Louisa County will determine even bigger favorites after all his visits this season.

How LSU figures out its 2027 quarterback will be intriguing as Elijah Haven is definitely a top target but Houston is also a very talented in-state prospect who visited for the Alabama game this past weekend. Before the game, the Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian standout talked with coach Brian Kelly and position coach Joe Sloan who told him to keep playing well on Friday nights. The feeling is that Oklahoma and Texas are battling it out for Houston right now but LSU is also right there.

After LSU’s debacle of a loss to Alabama this past weekend, the coaching staff told Hudson that it was “just a bad night for everybody” as the Tigers still remain high on his list. Alabama, Texas A&M, Houston and UTSA are also getting serious looks.

Iowa State, Texas A&M, Miami, Kansas, Missouri and Ohio State are others to watch but Penn State is shooting up Jacobson’s list after he was at the White Out over the weekend. His relationships with coach James Franklin and position coach Ty Howle are very strong and the success Penn State has had with tight ends is huge to the 2026 high three-star from Waukee, Iowa.

In the end, Ohio State might be too much to overcome for the 2026 four-star linebacker from Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville but Texas A&M, Oregon and Alabama are also fighting and Penn State remains among the top programs in Johnson’s recruitment. Kentucky, Louisville and Notre Dame could get visits soon as well but his trip to Happy Valley for the White Out could end up being a game-changer in his recruitment.

One of the top 2027 running backs nationally, the Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius standout was at Ohio State over the weekend and loved what he saw from the Buckeyes. Coach Ryan Day told Kimble that they were going to play fast and aggressive and that’s exactly what Kimble saw as Ohio State and Oregon have taken the early lead in his recruitment.

The last time King was at Notre Dame it was a spring game in the day so this environment for the Florida State thrashing was far superior and moved the Irish even higher on his list. The Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial four-star linebacker talked to Al Golden and a host of other coaches that left a great impression and an official visit is already being discussed. Texas A&M and Texas are going to be tough to beat here but if King is looking for something different then Notre Dame would be the pick.

Linton is happy he got to make it to Georgia Tech this past weekend for its win over Miami and he sees the Yellow Jackets’ defense playing much stronger but his decision is coming up on Nov. 20 and it still looks very much like Georgia will be tough to beat. This isn’t a Georgia Tech issue; the Bulldogs have been rumored to be the leader for some time now.

As the quarterbacks continue to shuffle around to close out the 2025 class, the Arizona commit is still hearing from a significant amount of top schools. The high three-star from Hughson, Calif., who shined at the Elite 11 remains locked in with the Wildcats but Indiana, Florida, Cal, Michigan and Penn State are all showing significant interest down the stretch.

The 2026 four-star receiver from Morton, Miss., felt from early on that Ole Miss was going to beat Georgia and he was right as McDonald had another great visit to Oxford and the message from the coaching staff definitely resonated. Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Penn State and Mississippi State also stand out but Ole Miss is definitely one to watch.

Tennessee, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Alabama and Michigan State are the others involved but Penn State “really impressed” the 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Davison, Mich., on his visit and the Nittany Lions could definitely be moving up in a big way.

Originally from West Virginia, Parks is now playing at Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney and he was at Ohio State over the weekend where the visit went really well. The 2026 four-star defensive tackle feels that the coaches care about him and want him there as the Buckeyes, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Miami stand out most now.

Sales’ visit to Ohio State went really well over the weekend as the fan base stood out most in Columbus and the coaching staff told the 2027 four-star athlete from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North they’d come see him in the offseason to keep building the relationship. The Buckeyes haven’t offered yet but that would be a big one as Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky and Miami stand out most.

Penn State is “very high, if not the highest,” in his recruitment especially after the 2026 tight end from Phoenixville (Pa.) Malvern Prep was on campus over the weekend. Michigan and one or two others stand out most for Samuels Ford but after the White Out and how the Nittany Lions are recruiting him, Penn State could be tough to beat.