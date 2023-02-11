The Super Bowl is Sunday and many of the players in that game were highly-ranked prospects during their time in high school. Many were not. Here’s a look at the active rosters of both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs and the unique and roundabout ways many of them made it to the game’s highest stage:

The two five-star prospects on the Eagles’ roster are both defensive ends in Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham and then a whole host of four-star prospects are making a tremendous impact on offense and helped Philadelphia to get to the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was a four-star prospect. So were leading rusher Miles Sanders (one notch below five-star status) and the Eagles’ top-two receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, who also finished one rung below being a five-star.

Philadelphia’s offensive line is a mish-mash of all kinds of interesting stories but both guards Isaac Seumalo and Landon Dickerson were four-stars who were one bump away from being five-stars as well.

Other offensive players who were ranked as four-stars were running back Trey Sermon, tight end Grant Calcaterra and center Cam Jurgens, who wanted to play tight end but was moved to the offensive line at Nebraska.

On defense, there are former four-star prospects at every level with Jordan Davis, Fletcher Cox, Ndamokong Suh and Robert Quinn on the defensive line, Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean at linebacker and then Josh Jobe and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the secondary.

Three-stars abound in QBs Ian Book and Gardner Minshew, RB Kenneth Gainwell, TE Jack Stoll, DT Linval Joseph, LBs Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson and T.J. Edwards and defensive backs Darius Slay, Josiah Scott, Zech McPhearson, Avonte Maddox and K’Von Wallace.

There are some significant contributors among the two-stars in WRs Quez Watkins and Britain Covey, OL Jack Driscoll and Andre Dillard, DT Milton Williams, LB Christian Elliss and DBs James Bradberry and Reed Blankenship.

Interestingly, some of the most important Eagles players were unranked coming out of high school with WR Zach Pascal, LB Haason Reddick, RB Boston Scott, TE Dallas Goedert, OL Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, DL Javon Hargrave and DB Marcus Epps making up that list.