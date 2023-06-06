The huge weekend of official visitors has already started paying dividends for Wisconsin . Rivals250 offensive lineman Kevin Heywood announced his commitment to the Badgers after taking an official visit to the Madison campus this weekend.

"When I went up there in April I really felt the love and I really enjoyed it but I just had to wait to make sure it's the right place for me," Heywood said. "When I came back up for my official, I came in with an open mind. I didn't even think I was going to commit. I went in and it was just straight love from the players and the coaches. It just really felt like home.

"All the players really made it happen for me," he said. "I wouldn't be committed right now if it wasn't for the team. They really showed me around and made it feel like home for me. The current recruits too, especially Mabrey Mettauer.

"Seeing the players really trusting these coaches that are coming in and not a lot of linemen transferring out, I really liked that," said Heywood. "I knew that they had trust in them and I trusted them too.

"When I went up there they didn't pressure me at all," he said. "They didn't even talk about me committing. Nolan (Rucci) and I talked about it a little bit but he said he would support me wherever I chose and that really stuck with me.

"I'm close with coach Hitschler," Heywood said. "When he was at Cincinnati he came up to my school and that's kind of when we connected. With him moving to Wisconsin, we connected even better. Coach Bicknell is a great and I love him as a person."