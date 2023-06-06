Rivals250 OL Kevin Heywood commits to Wisconsin
The huge weekend of official visitors has already started paying dividends for Wisconsin. Rivals250 offensive lineman Kevin Heywood announced his commitment to the Badgers after taking an official visit to the Madison campus this weekend.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"When I went up there in April I really felt the love and I really enjoyed it but I just had to wait to make sure it's the right place for me," Heywood said. "When I came back up for my official, I came in with an open mind. I didn't even think I was going to commit. I went in and it was just straight love from the players and the coaches. It just really felt like home.
"All the players really made it happen for me," he said. "I wouldn't be committed right now if it wasn't for the team. They really showed me around and made it feel like home for me. The current recruits too, especially Mabrey Mettauer.
"Seeing the players really trusting these coaches that are coming in and not a lot of linemen transferring out, I really liked that," said Heywood. "I knew that they had trust in them and I trusted them too.
"When I went up there they didn't pressure me at all," he said. "They didn't even talk about me committing. Nolan (Rucci) and I talked about it a little bit but he said he would support me wherever I chose and that really stuck with me.
"I'm close with coach Hitschler," Heywood said. "When he was at Cincinnati he came up to my school and that's kind of when we connected. With him moving to Wisconsin, we connected even better. Coach Bicknell is a great and I love him as a person."
WHAT WISCONSIN IS GETTING
Heywood is essentially a blank canvas for college coaches to mold at the next level. He brings impressive athletic traits and quickness to the table for a 6-foot-7, 280-pound lineman. Heywood has an aggressive streak that really comes out when he's tasked with run blocking. He does a good job finding defenders to block at the second level and in the open field on screen passes. Heywood has huge upside as a pass blocker thanks to his athleticism, size, and length. There is a lot of physical development the coaching staff will need to see from Heywood before he is a meaningful contributor but Wisconsin has a great track record in this area.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE BADGERS
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell are building a very solid foundation in this 2024 recruiting class and Heywood is a major piece to the puzzle. He is their second offensive line commitment, joining fellow Rivals250 prospect Derek Jensen. Getting Heywood onboard now, before his scheduled official visits to Kentucky, Auburn, and USC, should inspire a lot of confidence in this coaching staff's ability to win high-end recruiting battles. Penn State was considered a top contender for Heywood as well but the trip to Wisconsin and his relationships with the coaching staff pushed the Badgers over the top.