CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Derek Wingo

There were three names circulating at the top for this honor, but the newly minted Florida commitment made a convincing case as the top linebacker with multiple interceptions during the 7-on-7 portion of the Five-StarChallenge. Wingo moves really well. He's smooth, especially for his size, and was very agile and bent well during positional drills. He also flashed some raw power during pass-rush drills.

Noah Sewell

Sewell is a freakish blend of size and athleticism. The Utah four-star came to Atlanta and managed multiple interceptions and pass breakups in 1-on-1s and 7-on-7. He definitely looked the part, easily blowing past running backs in pass-rush situations and flashing some incredible power. He also has an impressive spin move in his arsenal and capped the Five-Star Challenge with an eye-opening 18.95-second time in the Gauntlet competition.

👀👀👀 four-star LB Noah Sewell uses some violent 👋👋 at the ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #RivalsChallenge 🎥 pic.twitter.com/arruJIfpGD — Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2019

Justin Flowe (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

Flowe, the No. 1 linebacker in the country, could easily have taken home the top spot in these positional rankings. The California native was a man on a mission in Atlanta. He plays with a humongous chip on his shoulder. He's super physical and explosive. He was dominant during pass-rush workouts with an unguardable burst. He blocked another linebacker 15 yards downfield and probably could've pushed him into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stands. He finished the day with plenty of break-ups in 7-on-7.

YOU SHALL NOT PASS! 🧙‍♂️



5⃣⭐️ LB Justin Flowe flexing some serious 💪 at the #RivalsChallenge last week!

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/S2lWk5jbxb — Rivals (@Rivals) June 30, 2019

Martavius French

French was a sight to see during positional workouts. The Rivals250 linebacker is 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, but is extremely agile and explosive with quick feet. During cat-and-mouse, French flashed off his speed and ability to break down and tackle in the open field. He also pushed for reps throughout the day.

Curtis Jacobs

Wingo may have led linebackers in interceptions, but Jacobs was certainly a close second. The Penn State verbal commitment had a few slip-ups during 1-on-1s but countered with a huge interception. That momentum carried over to the 7-on-7 showcase where he was a turnover machine and outstanding in coverage.

Steiner recently cracked the Rivals250 and it was clear why. He's an instinctual linebacker who was really good in coverage. He missed on a few reps during 1-on-1s, but showed improvement throughout the day. By the end of the Five-Star Challenge, the four-star was exhibiting a lot of confidence and making a ton of plays.

Jaheim Thomas (Nick Lucero / Rivals.com)

Thomas endured some bumps in Atlanta but turned heads quite a bit when it came time to cover tight ends in 1-on-1s and in 7-on-7. Thomas is a long outside linebacker that's really outstanding against the pass. We know he can get after quarterbacks, but he showed some pop during cat-and-mouse drills and moved really well during positional drills. He flashed a ton of burst in 1-on-1s and was making plays time and time again throughout 7-on-7.

Phillip Webb