Rivals.com

LIVE from Atlanta: Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge
ATLANTA – The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas kicked off in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The eighth annual #RivalsChallenge features the top high school football talent in the country. Follow us for all the thoughts and highlights here.
MORE #RIVALSCHALLENGE: Five-Star Challenge Roster | Mind of Mike from Media Day | Commitment checkup | All-Lobby Team | Flip Watch | Commits predict next pledge | LIVE from media day | Matchups we can't wait to watch | Ten players Farrell will be watching closely | Full coverage of Rivals Camp Series
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge: Awards Ceremony! 🏆— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
See who the top performers were at today's #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by @adidasFballUS! https://t.co/mHOTiPgf6a
⭐️#RivalsChallenge: 7⃣🔛7⃣ Tournament— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
Watch the Finals of the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge 7-on-7 Tournament. It’s Red vs. Blue! https://t.co/OrqmSvY9zw
Top #USC cornerback target Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) with the fourth-down breakup at the #RivalsChallenge in Atlanta. Nice focus after getting walloped by a WR seconds earlier. pic.twitter.com/U5JwMsQICz— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 25, 2019
#Sooners 5-star QB commit @BrockVandagriff started a little slow in 7-on-7 but has been rolling ever since. pic.twitter.com/9S1A4mpTPj— Josh McCuistion (@JLMcCuistion) June 25, 2019
I’ve assembled a juggernaut pic.twitter.com/nL2CtiVhfL— Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) June 25, 2019
⭐️#RivalsChallenge: 7⃣🔛7⃣ Tournament— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
Watch Round 3 of the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge 7-on-7 Tournament. 📝 Rosters: https://t.co/1MLmIoUVD3 https://t.co/xnifvu6tsg
⭐️#RivalsChallenge: 7⃣🔛7⃣ Tournament— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
The individual challenges are over. Time to team up! Watch some of the best players in the nation battle in the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge 7-on-7 Tournament. https://t.co/J5AU3mxscQ
More LV Bunkley-Shelton (@LVDeucesWild2). He’s been mostly unstoppable today at the #RivalsChallenge. pic.twitter.com/NZP31Ytwlg— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 25, 2019
⭐️#RivalsChallenge: 7⃣🔛7⃣ Tournament— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
The individual challenges are over. Time to team up! Watch some of the best players in the nation battle in the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge 7-on-7 Tournament. https://t.co/xh5Rh2kJb0
More highlights from #USC WR/DB target LV Bunkley-Shelton (@LVDeucesWild2) at the #RivalsChallenge. This was all from the same series. He’s having quite a day here in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/bHTI1iHMo2— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 25, 2019
Right place at the right time. Rivals100 LB Phillip Webb (@_PhillipWebb_) with the INT #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/5Sxpe2JOBg— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 25, 2019
#Clemson commitments Bryan Bresee @bryan_bresee, DeMonte Capehart @CapehartDemonte and Walker Parks @walkerparks64 help win a feisty tug-of-war championship at #RivalsChallenge, after which Bresee shows off his cartwheeling ability. pic.twitter.com/nH2CkotoQd— Paul Strelow (@PaulStrelowTI) June 25, 2019
. @mbpRivals @AggieYellRivals has video of #TAMU #Aggies commit Isaiah Raikes @kooldademon (26 red) from #RivalsChallenge @Rivals @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/3pUobNFWwn— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) June 25, 2019
This dude (Javion Cohen @urfavtacklesfav) has that #Auburn recruiting hat on ALL the time here at the #RivalsChallenge. He’s working on @_ZeVianCapers and @_PhillipWebb_. Will #WDE land them? @Rivals @JLeeAURivals @BMattAU pic.twitter.com/yoh26NPjgf— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 25, 2019
#Clemson #Allin 5-star DL commitment Bryan Bresee @bryan_bresee flashing the 💪 at the #RivalsChallenge today 😮— Paul Strelow (@PaulStrelowTI) June 25, 2019
See more @TIinClemson ➡️ https://t.co/MY9Q6tgnCx https://t.co/fdojvb1hgN
#Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ LB Noah Sewell (@Blessah_2) was blazing fast 💨💨💨 to take #TheGauntlet at the #RivalsChallenge finishing at 18.95 seconds! pic.twitter.com/rvMSAldnf5— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
After four hours of skills and drills at the #RivalsChallenge, @RivalsMike offers his thoughts on Kelee Ringo, Harrison Bailey and a host of other top prospects https://t.co/qezMF9b3cB pic.twitter.com/HVi6JZV5Pg— Bill Trocchi (@billtrocchi) June 25, 2019
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ #Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ OL Bryce Foster (@brycefoster2021) busted out 2️⃣6️⃣ reps at 225 lbs to take home the #BigManBench at today’s #RivalsChallenge! 💪🔥💪🔥💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/0WHerkZVlO— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge: #FastestOnTheField 👟— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
Who is the fastest player at the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge? For the 2nd year in a row, @KeleeRingo ran the fastest 40-yard dash with a 4.35. pic.twitter.com/eOJ7VRJkhi
Congratulations to #Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ LB Noah Sewell for winning #TheGauntlet at the #RivalsChallenge @MBStadium today with a winning time of 18.95 seconds! pic.twitter.com/rm4riFpmjQ— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
Congratulations to 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ #Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ OL Bryce Foster on winning the #BigManBench challenge at this year’s #RivalsChallenge with 26 reps of 225 lbs! 💪🔥💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/nI5yBGlm3v— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
That's a 266-pound inside linebacker. 😱 #RivalsChallenge @Blessah_2 @UGASportscom @ReuseRecruiting pic.twitter.com/znPNdSGJf9— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 25, 2019
#USC QB commit Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) wins the QB competition at the #RivalsChallenge, against QB commits from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ohio State (x2), LSU, Oklahoma and Michigan. pic.twitter.com/PNmGzHzaLl— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 25, 2019
Fast friends. #Alabama DB recruits Xavion Alford and Joel Williams #RivalsChallenge. Decisions coming soon for each? pic.twitter.com/xXNVBEa5O1— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) June 25, 2019
Congratulations to #Rivals100 4️⃣⭐️ QB #USC commit Bryce Young for winning this year’s #QBChallenge at the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/hPXnN6XIKB— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge: #BigManBench— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
🎥 LIVE: Who is the strongest at #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge? https://t.co/lszzNt7HIi
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge: #QBChallenge 🎥 LIVE: Watch the signal callers at #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge go head to head for the Championship Belt! https://t.co/WvuNSz4x2g— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
This is Oregon DB commit Avantae Williams against Indiana WR commit Rashawn Williams pic.twitter.com/57ZVxWb9Xq— Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) June 25, 2019
Really liking these guys so far at the #RivalsChallenge:— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 25, 2019
DB Jaylon Jones
DB Major Burns
DB Tony Grimes ('21)
DB Kelee Ringo
WR Joshua Downs
WR Mookie Cooper
WR Marcus Rosemy
WR LV Bunkley-Shelton
TE Arik Gilbert
#LSU commit Major Burns pic.twitter.com/ZKFoDo6cHV— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 25, 2019
Bijan Robinson, Arik Gilbert, Mookie Cooper, LV Bunkley-Shelton, Harrison Bailey, Josh Downs, Noah Sewell, Javon Baker, Marcus Rosemy and many others impressed during early portion of #RivalsChallenge— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) June 25, 2019
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge: Live Commitment Announcement 📣— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
2020 4-star DT picks his college destination at the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. His choices are #Kentucky, #TAMU & #Auburn! #BBN #GigEm #WDE https://t.co/yb6RjKiZSq
#NotreDame 5-star WR Jordan Johnson takes about the chemistry building here at the #RivalsChallenge with his future teammate, QB Drew Pyne @BGInews pic.twitter.com/BiyIIEjkac— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 25, 2019
#Rivals100 LB Noah Sewell almost hauls in the interception but forces the incompletion. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/63hTUb7Xto— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 25, 2019
#Alabama commitment Javon Baker dominating 1-on-1s. #RivalsChallenge— Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) June 25, 2019
I’ll just say this... Noah Sewell (@Blessah_2) has my vote. Dude is freakish. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/OENeDPSuJK— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 25, 2019
#Clemson commit and five-star DL Bryan Bresee drew the biggest reaction during OL vs. DL drills this afternoon with this push-pull move. #RivalsChallenge @RivalsMike @RivalsFriedman @bryan_bresee @TIinClemson @PaulStrelowTI pic.twitter.com/P0ex8MyfJn— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
#Rivals100 5️⃣⭐️ TE Arik Gilbert (@arik_gilbert) goes head to head with fellow 5️⃣⭐️ LB Justin Flowe (@justin_flowe) 🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/Qvf2IgcFTQ— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
Big time Arkansas LB targets Martavius French and Bryson Eason in cat and mouse at #RivalsChallenge, with a brief appearance from Justin Babyman Flowe. pic.twitter.com/YUoPuHtNwJ— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) June 25, 2019
Cat & mouse drill between the LBs vs RBs/TEs at the #RivalsChallenge @MBStadium! pic.twitter.com/zOWuwaqHEL— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
Pyne with a pretty ball on the skinny post #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/VMcsTZbqpj— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 25, 2019
#UGA receiver commit Marcus Rosemy warming up here in Atlanta. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/J5XCqWLnxZ— Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) June 25, 2019
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge: Behind-the-Scenes 🎥— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
It takes a lot to put on a huge event like the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge here at @MBStadium. Shout out to our partners @adidasFballUS, @ncsa, @Gatorade, @ZybekSports & @DaveandBusters. pic.twitter.com/vsTeDUA4wj
LIVE: OL vs DL at the #RivalsChallenge! https://t.co/GbWeZNhQ05— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
LIVE: OL vs DL at the #RivalsChallenge! https://t.co/s0tXj2b1TT— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
#RivalsChallenge LIVE— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
Watch the skill guys go head to head in Cat & Mouse! https://t.co/LRNU8a8OHp
#Rivals250 4️⃣⭐️ WR #TarHeel commit Josh Downs during a receiver drills at the #RivalsChallenge @MBStadium! pic.twitter.com/awCuPPywtS— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
The Top 3 QBs for 2021 in order: Brock Vandagriff (blue), Kyle McCord (white) and J.J. McCarthy (red) #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/MDcvgdIR2v— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 25, 2019
2021 #Rivals100 DB Tony Grimes working at the #RivalsChallenge https://t.co/Nf93AGMaK6 pic.twitter.com/wRRdtZzoJY— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 25, 2019
This is a good example of why 5-star Justin Flowe (@justin_flowe) is the top-ranked OLB in the 2020 class. He requested this matchup specifically and moved up in line to take it on. #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/ko2cabmE3Z— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 25, 2019
Clemson commits Walker Parks (OL) and Bryan Bresee (DL) going at it here at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/YL2XakkfIn— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) June 25, 2019
Clemson commits Walker Parks (OL) and Bryan Bresee (DL) going at it here at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/YL2XakkfIn— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) June 25, 2019
#Auburn commit Javion Cohen (@urfavtacklesfav) showing off the dance moves at the #RivalsChallenge. #WDE @Rivals @JLeeAURivals pic.twitter.com/igBQb3oCGX— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 25, 2019
Justin Flowe is a beast pic.twitter.com/W07HBkMDDb— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 25, 2019
More of five star ND commit Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/pWrwTie4Oq— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) June 25, 2019
Four-star #Gators S commit Rashad Torrence (@boss_athlete) warming up at the @Rivals Five-Star Challenge.#RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/rOMHzGmBC2— Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) June 25, 2019
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge: College Football HOF 🏆— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
The #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge players got some inspiration at the @cfbhall before heading to the @MBStadium to show out! pic.twitter.com/ovWtS5k1s2
Kelee Ringo with a 4.36 and 4.35 in back to back 40s at the #RivalsChallenge. pic.twitter.com/t8yoMOuIYD— Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) June 25, 2019
Kelee Ringo runs a 4.35 on second run. Wins Fastest on the Field at #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/vzZFC00eyi— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 25, 2019
And then he follows that with a 4.353! Kelee Ringo repeats as fastest man at #RivalsChallenge @KeleeRingo @CoachMohns pic.twitter.com/Qwi7iHfOai— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 25, 2019
Kelee Ringo (@KeleeRingo) with a 4.36 in the fastest man competition at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/Z36cx3ryjp— Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) June 25, 2019
5-star CB Kelee Ringo (@KeleeRingo) runs a 4.36 second 40 yard dash at the #RivalsChallenge. @Rivals pic.twitter.com/j8S3oxZyIj— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 25, 2019
Kelee Ringo runs a 4.36 40 #RivalsChallenge — wow!— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 25, 2019
Plenty is happening along the offensive line at the #RivalsChallenge, who are new names to watch? https://t.co/Ob33V5LtH8 pic.twitter.com/ikDdPXWBPd— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) June 25, 2019
Joshua Downs (@JoshDowns_) runs 4.46 in the 40 at the #RivalsChallenge. #UNC @Rivals pic.twitter.com/h1HjOwiPuG— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 25, 2019
⭐️ #RivalsChallenge: #FastestOnTheField 🎥— Rivals (@Rivals) June 25, 2019
LIVE: Watch the speedsters at #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge run for the Championship Belt in the 40-yard Dash!
👉 Complete Live Coverage: https://t.co/YqVs5Jqxxd
https://t.co/o8cPduFdXf
#Rivals100 5️⃣⭐️ DE #Clemson commit Bryan Bresee, 4️⃣⭐️’s QB #Buckeye commit Jack Miller & 4️⃣⭐️ RB Bijan Robinson, and #Rivals250 4️⃣⭐️ LB #PSU commit Curtis Jacobs (@CurtisUpNext23) hanging out at the @cfbhall at the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/g50MekeOnm— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
Five-star Kelee Ringo is back to defend his Fastest on the Field title #RivalsChallengehttps://t.co/oAZawHRYdS pic.twitter.com/Se3KEWy3KD— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 25, 2019
#Florida #Gators DB Trey Dean (@__TD3) in the house at the #RivalsChallenge. He was strong in this event a couple of years ago. @Rivals @Corey_Bender pic.twitter.com/K6KDAtUcJz— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) June 25, 2019
#Longhorns RB target Bijan Robinson warming up for the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/ludXX2F1Ry— Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) June 25, 2019
Getting underway at the #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/5zgtZsjnSU— A.J. Jacobson (@DuckSports) June 25, 2019
Time to eat before they compete in the #RivalsChallenge @MBStadium! pic.twitter.com/yYPaQcEbpG— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019
📍#RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/szp4wy5u3I— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 25, 2019
The #RivalsChallenge is going to kick off soon with the #FastestOnTheField first! Tune in LIVE @Rivals! Can 5️⃣⭐️ DB Kelee Ringo take home #TheBelt a 2nd time? pic.twitter.com/Efq1ffmOFr— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 25, 2019