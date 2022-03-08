Rivals Rankings Week: Initial 2024 Rivals250 released

The first Rivals250 for the 2024 class was just released and there are a lot of players to get to know. Take a look as our national recruiting analysts delve deeper into what you should know about this next group of big-time college prospects.

1. Which 2024 prospect has the most room to move up?

Tylen Singleton (Rivals.com)

Clint Cosgrove: Tight end Tayvion Galloway out of Chillicothe, Ohio, barely squeezed into our inaugural Rivals250 for the 2024 class at No. 248, but this is a prospect who is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Galloway has a frame with the ability to hold a ton more weight and should be able to do so without losing his athleticism. I love Galloway's versatility and the amount of ways he is able to provide value to his offense. He is just as likely to make plays while flexed out as he is to line up as a true TE to block or stretch the field. Galloway is just too physically and athletically gifted to not make major moves when the next Rivals250 is released. Galloway is just coming off a visit to LSU and followed that up with a visit to Michigan where he earned another offer on Monday. Adam Friedman: Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco has churned out many big Power Five prospects over the years and another one to look out for is defensive end Jordan Thomas. It will be interesting to see how he has developed since this past season. He is a big, strong and athletic defensive end with the traits to become an outstanding player at the next level. Kentucky, Miami, Nebraska, Rutgers, Pittsburgh and others have offered already but more are on the way. Adam Gorney: Tylen Singleton is ranked No. 70 nationally in the initial 2024 rankings and that's too low. At 6-foot-2, Singleton is a jack-of-all-trades on defense whether it's playing cornerback on an island, moving to safety, coming into the box to defend the run and so much else. He has length and speed, can cover, can tackle, makes plays all over the field and while his offer list has not exploded, that should come with time. Ryan Wright: Tyler Aronson already has a Saturday arm with collegiate level poise and moxie on the field. Playing against 3A Florida competition with The Benjamin School in 2021, Aronson is taking steps up in classification slinging the pigskin for St. Thomas Aquinas in the 7A ranks. Aronson will get tested but will also be surrounded by fantastic talent on the line and at the skill positions. The 2022 season is setting up to be a showcase year for the four-star.

*****

2. Which 2024 prospect are you most excited about seeing this spring?

Cosgrove: This is a hard one because there are a number of players who I am excited to see this spring. My choice came down to DL Justin Scott and WR Ryan Wingo. I am going with Wingo in the end because I haven't seen him since he was a freshman. Even though he was already a stud back then, Wingo has grown and developed so much since he was a raw 14-year-old and I am excited to see how dominant he has become. Friedman: Having just seen Julian Sayin at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles, I'm really excited to see Jadyn Davis at the Charlotte Rivals Camp. It should be a good battle between these two for the No. 1 quarterback spot in the Rivals250 throughout the rest of this cycle. Seeing both of the top-two ranked quarterbacks this early in the cycle will go a long way toward determining who should be ranked higher down the road. Gorney: From the reports I've gotten, Dylan Raiola is really special and could be one of the top quarterbacks in this class, climbing even higher than fourth at pro-style QB. He has the pedigree since his dad played in the NFL, his uncle coaches at Nebraska, he has fantastic arm talent and he just needs to be seen more on the national level. I would not be at all surprised if he's in the five-star discussion by the start of his junior season if he's out on the road at all in the coming months. Wright: Jumping one spot ahead of California quarterback Julian Sayin in the Rivals250, I’m excited to see North Carolina gunslinger Jadyn Davis this spring. Davis has all the tools of a top-rated QB, as displayed during his sophomore campaign, but when taking on elite corners and safeties at camps this spring, will Davis cement himself as one of the best in the 2024 class?

*****

3. Which position looks the strongest in the 2024 class?

Colin Simmons (Rivals.com)