Rivals released the first top 100 for the 2022 class last week. This week we look region-by-region at additional standouts who could crack that list in the future. We start in the Midwest, where we look at five prospects to watch going into their junior seasons.

Kentucky is not technically in the Midwest region, but it is in my coverage area, so we are going to include a Bluegrass State player here. Brown’s recruitment started off quickly one year ago with offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue and West Virginia in April. Only Tennessee has joined that list since, but that is still an impressive offer haul for a sophomore. Brown is closer to his ceiling than most on this list, but he plays with a confidence that belies his years. He shows some versatility, and could stay on the edge or kick inside in college depending on his growth and development.

There are few prospects in this 2022 class we have been watching longer than Harrison, who was attending Rivals Camps Series when he was still in middle school. The early returns suggest it will not be a particularly deep year at quarterback in the Midwest, but Harrison is among the most-developed quarterbacks in the entire country. A varsity starter since his freshman season, Harrison completed over 65 percent of his passes for 2,638 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. He is an accurate drop-back passer with a good size and frame for the position.

The state of Nebraska landed one prospect in the early 2022 Rivals100, but has another knocking on the door in Jackson. His early offer list has many of the top regional teams, along with Pac-12 program Arizona State. Jackson lined up all over the field for a Burke High program that has produced a lot of top talent in recent classes. Defensively, he showed he can rush the passer, finishing with three sacks as a sophomore, as well as drop into coverage and make plays in space. Jackson has excellent straight-line speed, and a frame that should develop into ideal size at outside linebacker.

The Fort Wayne area has a strong football reputation, producing Rod Woodson and more recent NFLers Tyler Eifert, Jaylon Smith and Drue Tranquill. The next era of Fort Wayne football features Moore, an outstanding offensive line prospect from the same Snider High program that produced Woodson. Moore is an aggressive mauler who manhandled defensive opponents last season despite being younger than almost everyone he faced. He lined up at both tackle and guard as a sophomore, and has the skill set to man either position at the next level. Moore holds a trio of early offers from Indiana, Missouri and Purdue.