Rivals.com

"Taylor is a big-time talent with his best football still in front of him. You rarely see a young receiver that is this polished at what many would consider the 'raw' stage of their development. Taylor is long, has the speed to stretch the field and can snap off his routes with the best of them. His catch radius and ball skills are already next level and his overall athleticism and ability to adjust to the ball in the air are beyond his years. From his genetic makeup to long-term upside, Taylor is a name that will be making plenty of noise in the coming years. "Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin are among his early offers, but look for his recruitment to go from a regional to national level in the coming year." - Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst

"There is so much to like about Peterkin's physical abilities, and he has barely scratched the surface of his potential. A basketball player in the winter, Peterkin does a great job using his length and 6-foot-3 frame to reach passes defensive backs can't knock down. He has impressive ball skills and consistently catches the ball away from his body. Peterkin has proven to be a dominant downfield threat as well. "He may not be a polished route runner yet, and he hasn't shown some of the incredible change of direction abilities we've seen from highly ranked upperclassmen, but he covers a ton of ground, is a hard runner and a bit of a long strider. There has been an uptick in Peterkin's recruitment in the last six weeks, with teams like Tennessee, NC State, South Carolina, North Carolina and many others throwing their hats into the ring." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

"Great release, great footwork, great hands – all the boxes are checked for Gilmore. Receiving the rock from standout 2025 QB Austin Simmons, Gilmore joined the 1,000-yard receiving club during his sophomore campaign, crushing it with nine receiving scores off 43 receptions. "January was a month to remember for Gilmore as he picked up 11 of his 25 offers. Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State and Alabama are just a few of the schools to extend scholarship offers thus far." - Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

"The wide receivers in the state of Texas in the 2025 class are already proving to be historic, as eight pass-catchers from the state made the initial 2025 Rivals100. However, one that didn’t make the initial cut but will see a big rise into those ranks is Ennis (Texas) four-star Gracen Harris. "After notching his second 1,000-yard campaign in as many seasons, while also flashing elite route running skills and downfield threat ability, Harris is deserving of being deep in the conversation of the top receivers in Texas. A dozen schools have already thrown in offers, with Oklahoma being the early standout." - Nick Harris, national recruiting analyst

