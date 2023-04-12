1. Indiana needs to add a transfer QB when the portal opens.

Tayven Jackson (USA Today Sports Images)

Cosgrove's take: FACT. There is plenty of young quarterback talent on the Hoosiers' roster, but at the same time there is very little game-day experience under center. Tayven Jackson, who I absolutely loved coming out of high school, transferred in from Tennessee and he is expected to battle fellow redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby for the starting spot. While there may be talent there, the big issue is the fact that the two have combined for a total of 10 passing attempts in their college careers. Indiana is absent of a senior scholarship quarterback, and in a year that could make or break Tom Allen's tenure at Indiana, I think it would be wise to find a portal quarterback with extensive experience under his belt. Busse's take: FICTION. Indiana added Jackson, a former top 100 recruit, in the previous portal window, and the former high four-star recruit in the 2022 class should be ready to play after redshirting as a freshman at Tennessee last season. Jackson is an Indiana native - and the brother of Hoosier basketball All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. He has impressive size, pocket awareness and field vision, which made him a talented runner in high school in addition to showing some quality arm strength and accuracy on deep balls. There could be some growing pains for Jackson this season, but the Hoosiers should be confident in Jackson leading the offense this season.

*****

2. Missouri commit Tionne Gray is on flip watch following a recent visit to Oregon.

Cosgrove's take: FACT. Gray burst onto the scene this off-season after coaches were able to eyeball him in-person, and his recruitment blew up seemingly overnight as a result. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman is exceptionally athletic with all of the tools to eventually become a first-round draft pick, so it comes with little surprise that schools are continuing to pursue him heavily. While I do feel that his heart is in Columbia, Gray committed shortly after his recruitment blew up and prior to experiencing the full recruiting process. I do believe Missouri ends up being his destination in the end, but the amount of recruiting activity he is going to receive – combined with the potential for additional schools getting Gray on campus – makes him a potential flip candidate for me. DeArmond's take: FICTION. The first lesson you learn in recruiting is that anything is possible, and you never say never. But this one would surprise me. Gray has taken more visits to Columbia than just about any prospect in the 2024 class, and the Tigers are putting an emphasis on keeping the in-state guys in state. It’s early, and guys rated as highly as Gray are certainly going to take visits, but it would come as a surprise if he flipped.

*****

3. The SEC will continue to lure Midwest prospects with more than 13 recruits signing SEC letters of intent come signing day.

Williams Nwaneri (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)