After signing five five-star prospects and 21 four-stars in the 2023 cycle, Alabama will unofficially claim the 2023 high school team recruiting title with National Signing Day approaching its close. Rivals will be awarding two more 2023 recruiting champions this year – the transfer portal team champion and the overall team champion, which will blend the high school and transfer portal team rankings. The latter two team champions will be crowned in the summer, prior to the teams reporting to training camp. But as for the high school recruiting champion, that one is in the books and Alabama captures its 10th title since 2008. That's by far the most of any program in the country and doubles the recruiting crowns of the second-place program, USC, which has five recruiting titles. Georgia boasts three championships.

RECRUITING CHAMPIONS SINCE 2002 Year Program 2023 Alabama 2022 Texas A&M 2021 Alabama 2020 Georgia 2019 Georgia 2018 Georgia 2017 Alabama 2016 Alabama 2015 USC 2014 Alabama 2013 Alabama 2012 Alabama 2011 Alabama 2010 USC 2009 Alabama 2008 Alabama 2007 Florida 2006 USC 2005 USC 2004 USC 2003 LSU 2002 Texas

1. ALABAMA

Keon Keeley (Rivals.com)

Alabama's class features three prospects in the top 10 nationally in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley, Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs. The Crimson Tide were also able to land the biggest 2024 reclassification prospect in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks along with major in-state target Yhonzae Pierre. Arguably the strongest running back haul in the country, the Crimson Tide landed Justice Haynes and Richard Young, who are No. 1 and No. 6 at the running back position respectively.

Caleb Downs (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2. GEORGIA

Damon Wilson (Rivals.com)

3. TEXAS

Arch Manning

4. OHIO STATE

Carnell Tate (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

5. LSU

Zalance Heard (Rivals.com)