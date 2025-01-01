UA All-America Game: Players to watch on Thursday

Jackson Cantwell (left) and Zion Elee

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game takes place on Thursday afternoon and there will be plenty of big names set to compete. Of course there are also new college decisions set to go down, so Rivals runs down the names in the spotlight among the nation’s best.

The No. 3 quarterback is about to kick off his Alabama career, where all of a sudden the quarterback room appears to be wide open, but he’ll showcase his dual-threat ability on the big stage one more time prior. Russell has been the class of the QB position all week long backing up the lofty five-star status. If there is a low-hanging fruit selection to bring home MVP hardware the future Crimson Tide leader would likely lead the way.

Another key SEC-bound passer, Lacey lives for the big moments after three state championship game appearances and a dominant Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game showing. The future Texas Longhorn flashed his big-play ability throughout the week, especially down the field and/or on the move, so why would we expect otherwise to cap his prep career as one of the top QBs in the history of the state of Alabama football?

The Commitment Quartet

JaReylan McCoy, Donovan Murph, JJ Dunningan and Carnell Warren – three in the class of 2026 – will come off the board during the broadcast. The group has a variety of programs under consideration, from the SEC, ACC and Big 12 among the allotted favorites. Each has made a particular impact during the week: McCoy with his size and presence on the edge, Murph with his work down the field and at the catch point, Dunningan with his fluidity despite great length and Warren with his 6-foot-4 frame on the outside.

The nation’s top-ranked wide receiver and Oregon signee has not been challenged for the top spot in the last year, dominating as a senior in the process. In Orlando, though, we didn’t get to see the dynamic play-maker really open it up during the practices because of the structure of the work week. Thursday could be a swift reminder of the type of talent headed to Eugene as part of the No. 1 class in the country.

The multi-class All-American event pushes the recruiting focus to the junior class with so many signed seniors taking part, but Mathis is one of America’s top-ranked seniors still yet to find his collegiate home. The former Ohio State commitment appears to be wide open ahead of potential trips to Michigan, Florida State and UCLA in January. A flash or two on Thursday could potentially add suitors to Mathis’ list – something he has made clear he is open to.

Griffin has been dominant all week. No one on his own team’s offensive line can block him one-on-one. Now we’ll see if anyone on the opposing team can do anything with his combination of size, speed, power and motor. He’s been so good that he may play himself into the conversation for the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2025.

Gibson has been one of the pleasant surprises of the week. There was a lot of buzz about him coming into the week after his big senior season that led to a commitment to Colorado. The Texas native looks like the perfect fit into the Buffs' offense. He’s not the biggest wideout but he’s lightning quick and accelerates with ease. It wouldn’t be surprising if he gets loose for a big play during the game.

The top-rated player in the 2026 class has had a great week of practice. That’s despite playing right tackle and even a lot of guard during drills and team sessions. One of the biggest questions about Cantwell has been if he’d adjust to seeing consistent elite competition. Those questions are well on their way to being answered. But the spotlight will be on him during the game.