UA Next: Latest rumors from Media Day

Immanuel Iheanacho

ORLANDO, Fla. -- For the first time in its history, both top seniors and junior football recruits are in Orlando to take part in the Under Armour Next All-America Game. The blue-chippers arrived on Sunday ahead of the week of competition and Rivals was on hand to get the latest recruiting intel from the best in the class.

It looks like the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 will end up in the Big Ten, SEC or maybe Miami. He has not yet scheduled any official visits but most of the critical trips will go down before the start of the 2025 season. Cantwell spoke highly of Oregon, Georgia and Missouri while expressing a desire to get down to College Station for a closer look at Texas A&M. He recently visited Ohio State and Michigan for the first time.

The top-ranked athlete in the Rivals250 admits his two-way ability could potentially translate to the next level, though he continues to prefer playing running back at this time. Georgia once held his verbal commitment and continues to sit near the top of his list. A return trip to Athens is very likely as programs like Miami, Florida, Florida State and Ohio State push to remain under high consideration. Cooper wants to come off the board this offseason.

The state champion linebacker wants to come off the board in the summer months and there is a top group of Auburn, Texas, USC and Clemson emerging from Davis' public top 12. Return trips to those programs are all but guaranteed from the Peach State prospect, but programs he is less familiar with are still in the conversation.

Ahead of his commitment at the UA Next All-America Game, Dunningan says he continues to consider Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State and Stanford down the stretch. Each program has hosted the Manhattan, Kan. native of late and there is a feel that Nebraska and Kansas could be the top two contenders going into his decision.

The big defensive back remains on the market but he doesn't have to look far to hear from programs courting him. Maryland, where teammate Zion Elee is pledged, continues to stay in the thick of the race. Elee is helping the Terrapin cause and there is some legitimate momentum for Edwards to potentially end up in College Park and he has family ties to the program as well. Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama were mentioned among those courting him the most.

The early verbal commitment to Maryland said he just got that feeling with the local program before he made the decision. Since, Elee has not communicated with any other programs courting him although Oregon, Penn State, Alabama and others are doing their best to flip him. Elee will, however, likely set up official visits to see that trio this spring.

The elite blocker admits Georgia had long been the No. 1 program on his list thanks to the old-school feel and style of the program from an offensive perspective. Now, however, it is the Oregon Ducks sitting atop the list for the five-star. Penn State and Tennessee are also high on Iheanacho's mind and all the programs mentioned are likely to get him back on campus this offseason. Alabama, Miami and others are also working to get more involved before a planned summer verbal commitment.

The recruitment of the IMG Academy offensive lineman appears to be wide open at this stage, as Pepe mentioned programs like Miami, Florida, Tennessee, USC among those with some staying power on his list. Development, the relationships and the environment will play a key factor for the big blocker and one program making him seem like he is atop the board is Miami despite how early it is in this recruitment. Pepe mentioned trying to get to an Oregon game day visit next fall among his list of desired stops.

The massive wide receiver, who has leaned into the projection to grow into a tight end, has in-state Georgia near the top of his list due to production at the position. Alabama, Texas, Florida and a program that surprised him on a recent visit -- Miami -- are among the programs in position to challenge the Bulldogs atop the list. Prothro has been to most of the contenders listed, save for Texas, which is working to get him on campus for a visit as early as January.