Arizona State adds a commitment from four-star RB Cardae Mack

Arizona State's Texas to Tempe movement got even stronger on Sunday.
The Sun Devils secured a commitment from four-star running back Cardae Mack, who capped his official visit weekend at Arizona State with a commitment to Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils.
Mack bolsters Arizona State's 2026 recruiting class with another blue-chipper from the Lone Star State.
"Everyone had the same idea of what they wanted out of me being in the offense, and I felt like it was the perfect school to showcase all my talents to get me the next level, and being a first round back," Mack told Rivals on his commitment to the Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils beat Houston and Texas Tech for Mack, Rivals' No. 19-rated running back out of Humble (Texas) Atascocita High School outside of Houston.
Tempe gave Mack Texas vibes, furthering the pipeline from the Lone Star State.
“All the coaches had the same idea of what they wanted for me, and it felt like living in Texas and once I got that feeling. I knew this was it,” Mack continued.
“That — and coach Dillingham is naturally himself,” which factored greatly into the decision.
Arizona State is up to 10 verbal commitments in its 2026 recruiting class. Mack is sixth recruit from the state of Texas in the class.