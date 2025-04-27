Arizona State adds a commitment from four-star RB Cardae Mack

Arizona State's Texas to Tempe movement got even stronger on Sunday.

The Sun Devils secured a commitment from four-star running back Cardae Mack, who capped his official visit weekend at Arizona State with a commitment to Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils.

Mack bolsters Arizona State's 2026 recruiting class with another blue-chipper from the Lone Star State.

"Everyone had the same idea of what they wanted out of me being in the offense, and I felt like it was the perfect school to showcase all my talents to get me the next level, and being a first round back," Mack told Rivals on his commitment to the Sun Devils.