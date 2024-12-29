UA Next: Signees share which teams came up just short in their recruitment

Marcus Harris

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that the Early Signing Period has come and gone most 2025 prospects have already signed and are focused on their collegiate future. What better time than now to check in with prospects about who finished second in their recruitments? Rivals dove in with some of the top prospects in the country at the Under Armour Next All-America Media Day.

“Penn State came in second. That was because I loved the coaching staff there. They were one of my favorite coaching staffs. Also the caliber of football they play. Their head coach when he spoke during my spring practice visit, he said some things and he wasn’t just talking about Penn State only. He was talking about college in general. That made me like them a lot more.”

“I’d say Oregon. Having great conversations with coach (Dan) Lanning and getting the right feel for the place. It was a great official visit. It really came down to the wire. The day before signing day.”

“Oregon came in second. It was my dream school since I was a little kid.”

“I’d say Oregon. That was a school that I’ve always loved. It was a dream school. They were one of my first few offers. It was just a dream school.”

“Texas A&M. Me and Mike Elko had a great relationship. I talked to him a lot. I talked to Coach (Jordan) Patterson a lot. I feel like if it wasn’t Alabama it would have been Texas A&M.”

“It was Washington and Florida a little bit. Florida had some other things going on, though. At the end it got really close with Washington. Everyone gave it their best shot at the end. It was definitely close.

“Ohio State came in second for me. It was probably my best unofficial visit that I took. It was just because I don’t know how much longer coach (Larry) Johnson is going to be there. He’s getting up there in age and I don't know how much longer he will be there. Talking to coach Elko set in stone that I’d be going to A&M.”

“Georgia came in second place. They have a great program with a history of getting running backs to the league. Coach (Josh) Crawford did a great job of letting me know he wanted me and does a great job with his backs.”

“I’d probably say University of Maryland. I have a really good relationship with coach Aazaar (Abdul-Rahim). He recruited me when he was at Boston College. He was my second offer when I was 13 or 14 years old. I know his wife and kids. He’s like family. He’s my family.”